Home / World News / Bangladesh on edge after Osman Hadi's death: Here's what happened so far

Bangladesh on edge after Osman Hadi's death: Here's what happened so far

Hadi, a likely candidate in the upcoming February 12 general elections next year, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore after being shot almost a week earlier

bangladesh protests

Protesters vandalised the office of Daily Prothom Alo, amid outrage over the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson for the political platform Inquilab Mancha. (Photo: Screengrab/PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh continued to see violence on Friday after the death of July Uprising leader and Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, which triggered protests and vandalism across several parts of the country.
 
Hadi, who had declared his intention to contest the upcoming February 12 general elections, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore after battling for life for six days. He was shot in the head last week by masked gunmen while launching his election campaign in central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area.
 
While Friday morning remained largely calm, Thursday night saw widespread unrest after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed Hadi’s death in a televised address.
 
 

Yunus announces national mourning, vows justice

 
Addressing the nation, Yunus pledged swift and strict action against those responsible for Hadi’s killing.
 
“All perpetrators involved in this brutal assassination will be swiftly brought to justice, and the highest penalties will be imposed. No leniency will be shown,” he said, as reported by bdnews24.

Calling for calm, Yunus urged citizens to exercise restraint. “I sincerely call upon all citizens to keep your patience and restraint,” he said.
 
He announced a one-day national mourning on Saturday. The national flag will fly at half-mast at all government, semi-government and private buildings, educational institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad. Special prayers will be held after Jummah prayers seeking forgiveness for Hadi’s soul.
 
“The government will assume responsibility for the welfare of Martyr Osman Hadi’s wife and his only child,” Yunus said.
 

Media offices, landmarks attacked

 
Protesters took to the streets late Thursday and attacked newspaper offices and vandalised 32 Dhanmondi, the residence of Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The remaining structure of the partially demolished house was targeted as demonstrators attempted to tear it down and set fire to posters of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is Mujib's daughter.
 
A group of protesters also hurled stones and bricks at the residence of the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram around 1.30 a.m., though no damage was reported, according to a report by Reuters.
 
Police responded with tear gas and baton charges and detained at least 12 people. Senior officials later assured Indian diplomats of security, the report said.
 
In Dhaka, mobs attacked the office of cultural organisation Chhaya Nat, dragging furniture outside and setting it ablaze.
 
Offices of leading dailies Prothom Alo and The Daily Star near Karwan Bazar were also vandalised. According to a report by The Dhaka Tribune, journalists and staff were trapped inside as attackers damaged multiple floors and lit a fire outside the building.
 
A journalist who took shelter on the rooftop of The Daily Star building described the incident as harrowing, saying they were alerted by phone calls as the crowd moved towards the office after attacking a neighbouring media house, reported bdnews24.
 

Anti-India slogans, student groups join protests

 
The National Citizen Party (NCP), an offshoot of Students Against Discrimination that spearheaded last year’s July Uprising, joined a mourning procession at Dhaka University.  
 
Protesters raised anti-India slogans, alleging that Hadi’s assailants had fled to India, and demanded the closure of the Indian High Commission until they were returned, news agency PTI reported. 
 
On Wednesday, the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka suspended its operations as anti-India protesters moved towards the Indian High Commission. Services were restored on Thursday.
 

Political backlash as interim govt blamed

 
Former minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury accused the interim government of fuelling unrest to delay elections. Speaking to ANI, he alleged that the attack on India’s Deputy High Commission was “pre-planned and state-sponsored” to provoke New Delhi.
 
He also claimed Hadi was killed by someone from within his own group, an assertion not backed by investigators.
 
Meanwhile, comments by Hasnat Abdullah, a senior NCP leader, warning that India’s northeastern “Seven Sisters” could be isolated if Bangladesh were destabilised, have raised alarm among regional observers, The Times Of Israel reported.
 

US issues security advisory

 
The US Embassy in Dhaka issued a security advisory for American citizens, warning of heavy traffic and potential unrest linked to Hadi’s funeral.
 
“Extremely heavy traffic is expected in the area and throughout Dhaka,” the advisory said, urging US nationals to avoid demonstrations and exercise caution around large gatherings.
 

Hadi's public assassination the trigger

 
Hadi was shot on December 12 in Dhaka’s Purana Paltan area while travelling in a battery-powered rickshaw as part of his election outreach. Investigators said an assailant fired at him from a motorcycle following close behind.
 
Doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital performed emergency brain surgery, describing his condition as extremely critical. He was later shifted to Evercare Hospital and airlifted to Singapore on December 15, where he succumbed to his injuries.
 
According to a report by Prothom Alo, a Bangladesh court granted a three-day remand for two people arrested for allegedly helping Faisal Karim Masud, the main accused in the attempted murder of Hadi, flee illegally to India. The accused have been identified as Sibyon Diu and Sanjay Chisim.

Topics : Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Hasina BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

