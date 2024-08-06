Bangladesh unrest: A look at other government overthrows by mass protests

The month of July is proving to be a watershed moment for South Asian countries. In July 2022, Sri Lanka experienced turmoil with mass protests forcing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign and flee the country. A similar situation has now unfolded in Bangladesh, where protests intensified to such an extent that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had to step down, flee, and seek asylum in India.

The political landscape of Bangladesh has been dramatically altered following the resignation and subsequent flight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid escalating protests that have claimed nearly 300 lives. After weeks of unrest sparked by a controversial government job quota system, Hasina's departure marks a significant turning point in the nation's governance and stability.

On August 5, 2024, Sheikh Hasina announced her resignation and fled the country, reportedly via an army helicopter, with her sister, landing in New Delhi. This decision came after massive protests converged on the capital, Dhaka, demanding her removal. The military had imposed an indefinite curfew in response to the unrest, and authorities restricted internet access to curb the mobilisation of demonstrators.

Protesters in Bangladesh are celebrating the resignation and flight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with joy and anger after her 16-year rule. Large crowds took to the streets in Dhaka, waving flags and dancing on top of tanks.

Thousands of protesters raided and vandalised Hasina's official residence, the Ganabhaban Palace, in a show of anger and triumph. Jubilant crowds were seen dancing on military vehicles.

Student leaders, who have been at the forefront of the protests, have declared victory, saying "We have won". The protests began over a controversial government job quota system but expanded into a broader anti-government movement fuelled by anger over alleged corruption, human rights abuses, and a crackdown on dissent.

This is not the first time the South Asian region is witnessing an overthrow of a government marked by mass protests.

Sri Lankan political-economic crisis

The protests in Sri Lanka, known as Aragalaya (meaning "The Struggle"), were a massive response by the public to the country's deepening economic crisis. These protests began in March 2022 and resulted in widespread unrest, ultimately leading to the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in July 2022.

Stemming from multiple factors, Sri Lanka's economic troubles gave rise to huge unrest among the masses. Successive governments, particularly the Rajapaksa administration, were accused of implementing deep tax cuts and failing to address growing public debt, which reached around $51 billion. This mismanagement weakened public finances and led to a reliance on foreign loans.

Meanwhile, the pandemic severely affected Sri Lanka's tourism sector, a major source of foreign currency. This decline, coupled with reduced remittances from Sri Lankans abroad, exacerbated the country's financial woes.

Additionally, in 2021, the government banned chemical fertilisers to promote organic farming, which resulted in significant crop failures and food shortages, further straining the economy.

Street protests changed power in Sri Lanka

The protests were sparked by escalating shortages of essential goods, including food, fuel, and medicine, alongside soaring inflation rates that reached over 50 per cent. Initial gatherings began as candlelight vigils in March but quickly escalated into mass demonstrations, with protesters demanding the resignation of President Rajapaksa and his government. Key slogans included "Go Home Gota" and "Victory to the Struggle" as citizens expressed their frustration with the ruling elite, particularly the Rajapaksa family.

In March 2022, protests began with small gatherings and rapidly grew in size as the government failed to respond effectively to the crisis. By March 31, a significant demonstration occurred outside the president's private residence, leading to clashes with police who used tear gas and water cannons.

The government initially attempted to suppress the protests through authoritarian measures, including curfews and social media restrictions. However, these actions backfired, leading to increased international attention and solidarity from the Sri Lankan diaspora.

After months of protests, in July 2022 President Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives as demonstrators stormed his official residence. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency in response to the escalating unrest.

Thousands of protesters subsequently raided and vandalised Rajapaksa's official residence and offices in a show of anger and triumph after forcing him to flee the country. Jubilant crowds lit firecrackers, with some even dancing on army tanks.

Egyptian revolution

The 2011 Egyptian Revolution, also known as the January 25 Revolution, saw a similar mass protest leading to the ouster of the incumbent government. This event began on January 25, 2011, with widespread protests across the country, inspired by earlier uprisings in Tunisia.

The protests were organised by various youth groups and aimed at addressing grievances such as police brutality, corruption, high unemployment, and lack of political freedom under President Hosni Mubarak, who had ruled for nearly 30 years.

How did the 2011 revolution transpire in Egypt?

The revolution began on January 25, coinciding with the annual "Police Day" to protest against police violence. Demonstrations quickly escalated, leading to clashes between protesters and security forces, resulting in significant casualties. Over 800 people were killed and thousands were injured during the unrest.

The protests intensified, particularly in Cairo's Tahrir Square, where hundreds of thousands gathered, demanding President Hosni Mubarak's resignation. On January 28, protests surged despite a government-imposed curfew, and on February 2, violent confrontations occurred between pro-Mubarak supporters and anti-government protesters.

After 18 days of sustained protests, Mubarak resigned on February 11, 2011, handing power to the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF). This marked a significant moment in Egyptian history, as it ended an era of autocratic rule.

Following Mubarak's resignation, Egypt experienced a tumultuous transition. The SCAF initially promised a return to civilian rule, leading to the country's first free elections in 2012, which resulted in the election of Mohammed Morsi from the Muslim Brotherhood. However, Morsi's presidency faced significant challenges, including economic difficulties and political polarisation, culminating in mass protests against his rule.

On July 3, 2013, amid escalating unrest, the military, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, intervened again, ousting Morsi and suspending the constitution. This action led to a crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood and a return to military-dominated governance, with Sisi later becoming president in 2014.