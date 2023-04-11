close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bank of America clients withdraw $2.3 bn from US stocks of all sizes

That was the second consecutive week of outflows, BofA strategists led by Jill Carey Hall wrote in a note Tuesday

Bloomberg
New York stock Exchange

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Elena Popina

Bank of America Corp. clients sold US equities of all sizes last week, pulling roughly $2.3 billion despite the relative quiet in the stock market.
 
That was the second consecutive week of outflows, BofA strategists led by Jill Carey Hall wrote in a note Tuesday. The analysts didn’t specify the reasons for the withdrawal, which was evident across all client groups. Selling was pronounced among institutional, retail and hedge-fund clients.
The outflows come as uncertainty brews about the staying power of this year’s rally in the S&P 500. Conviction among traders has been missing lately, with the gauge posting its sixth straight day of moves less than 0.6% in either direction on Tuesday — the longest stretch of stasis since 2021. 

Following the always eagerly awaited Friday’s jobs report, investors have been bracing for Wednesday’s inflation print and the start of the first-quarter earnings season, which is expected to post the biggest contraction since the onset of the pandemic, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
BofA’s clients yanked $451 million from real-estate stocks last week — the largest withdrawal since July 2021. On the flip side, communication services and staples were the only two sectors to see inflows.

Graph

Also Read

Banking sector medium of good governance, better service delivery: PM Modi

Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Banking sector mutual funds lost 6% in a week

Fino Payments discussing SFB transition internally: MD & CEO Rishi Gupta

How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?

Higher capex, infra push, green initiatives to push demand for bank funds

Russia's flagship oil is moving ever closer to $60 per barrel cap

US invests $5bn programme to launch next-gen Covid vaccines: Report

US has no plans of setting up military base in Sri Lanka: US Envoy Chung

Nepal reports first Covid-related death in three months, logs 106 new cases

UK economy set for smaller hit in 2023 than previously feared: IMF


Topics : Bank of America | United States | Banking sector

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon