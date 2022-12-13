How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?

The expected rationalisation of income tax rates in the Union Budget next year will mean you will have more disposable income to invest and spend. But how safe is your money in bank accounts? In one of the biggest incidents of cyber theft from an individual in the national capital, the director of a security services firm lost half a crore last week. The attack is only the latest in an increasing number of cyber-scams aimed at your bank accounts. How then can you protect your bank accounts from such cybercriminals? Debarghya Sanyal looks for the lock and key