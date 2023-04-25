Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis seeks mediator as DCG deal hits impasse

By Emily Nicolle

Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global Holdco LLC asked the judge overseeing its reorganization to appoint a mediator in order to save the outline of a deal with its parent, Digital Currency Group.





“While these discussions were initially focused on resolving issues left open in the restructuring term sheet, more recent discussions have made it clear that a mediator is necessary to assist the mediation parties in reaching a resolution,” Genesis said in a bankruptcy filing. In particular, the unsecured creditor committee is opposed to the restructuring proposal as it stands now and are seeking better terms, according to two people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be named discussing private information. Genesis is seeking mediation to take place over a two-day period prior to May 9, and ahead of a mid-May due date on $630 million of debt owed to Genesis by DCG.



“Given that DCG owes GGC approximately $630 million pursuant to certain fixed term loans due during the second week of May ... the Debtors believe that the mediation should be scheduled immediately,” the filing said. For its part, DCG in a tweeted statement said that “a subset of creditors have decided to walk away” from a settlement agreement that was submitted to the court. “DCG remains committed to reaching a fair outcome and while we look forward to a constructive mediation process, we will have to weigh any new demands against the concessions we’ve previously made.”

Also Read Hyundai unveils Genesis GV80 Coupe concept car at exhibition in New York Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi goes bankrupt in aftermath of FTX downfall Crypto firms go out of business as cryptocurrency collapse continues Bankrupt FTX hit by mysterious outflow of about $662 mn in past 24 hours Crypto wrap: Market trading flat amid regulatory crackdown on Binance Twitter, YouTube, Insta among sites to face scrutiny under new EU rules Biden at 80: Back in the ring for possible rematch with Donald Trump Glenmark to pay $87.5 million to settle lawsuits over a product in US Situation at LoC 'relatively peaceful' after ceasefire agreement: Pak Army Prince William settled phone-hack claim for very large sum', says UK court



The proposal called for DCG to restructure some $1.7 billion of debt and other obligations owed to Genesis — including a $1.1 billion promissory note assumed by DCG — by issuing new loans and stock to Genesis creditors. It would have also seen DCG forfeit its ownership in Genesis Global Trading, its non-bankrupt crypto brokerage. Genesis Global Holdco’s lawyers submitted a term sheet in February outlining a settlement with creditors that suggests DCG would shoulder a major burden in the bankrupt crypto lender’s restructuring. The arrangement had initially been supported by creditors representing more than $2 billion of claims against Genesis, including Gemini Trust Co.