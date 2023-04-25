close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Glenmark to pay $87.5 million to settle lawsuits over a product in US

Three plaintiff groups collectively representing all of the claims against the company and Merck are referred to as the Direct Purchaser Plaintiffs, the Retailer Plaintiffs, and the End-Payor Plaintif

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it will pay USD 87.5 million to three plaintiff groups to settle multiple antitrust and consumer protection lawsuits in the US related to a generic drug.
There were multiple antitrust and consumer protection lawsuits, including a class action, consolidated in the Eastern District of Virginia against the company and its subsidiary Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. in connection with generic Zetia, a drug for the treatment of cholesterol, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.
 
The lawsuits alleged that in 2010, Glenmark entered an anticompetitive agreement to settle patent infringement litigation involving a patent related to ezetimibe (the active ingredient in Zetia) with Schering Corporation and MSP Singapore Company LLC.
The trial for the case began on April 19, 2023 in the US courts.
 
Three plaintiff groups collectively representing all of the claims against the company and Merck are referred to as the Direct Purchaser Plaintiffs, the Retailer Plaintiffs, and the End-Payor Plaintiffs, Glenmark said.
 
"With a view to resolve this dispute and avoid uncertainty, the company has agreed to enter settlements with all three plaintiff groups, for a total amount of USD 87.5 million payable over two financial years," it added.
 

Also Read

Glenmark launches generic version of diuretic Bumetanide injection

Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic antibiotic drug

Drug firm Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic diabetes drug to market in US

USFDA issues warning letter to Glenmark Pharma for lapses at Goa plant

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

PepsiCo reports 'double-digit organic revenue growth' in March qtr in India

Mahindra Lifespace's Q4 net profit plunges 99.6% to Rs 0.54 crore

IHCL inks 2nd Taj in Kerala's Kochi; brand clocks 100 hotels in India

NCLAT to hear Yamuna e-way authority's plea on compensation for farmers

Tata Starbucks revenue crosses the Rs 1,000 crore mark in FY23

Under these settlements, the company plans to pay USD 48 million to the Direct Purchaser Plaintiffs, USD 25.5 million to the Retailer Plaintiffs and USD 14 million to the End-Payor Plaintiffs, in accordance with the separate agreements entered into with each of them, the drug maker said.
 
The settlements will make clear that the company denies each and every one of the allegations against it and the settlements are not on the basis of it having conceded or admitted any liability or illegality, it added.
 
Shares of Glenmark settled 0.31 per cent up at Rs 518.35 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Pharma industry

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PepsiCo reports 'double-digit organic revenue growth' in March qtr in India

Pepsi, PepsiCo
2 min read

Mahindra Lifespace's Q4 net profit plunges 99.6% to Rs 0.54 crore

Mahindra Lifespaces
1 min read

Nippon AMC Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 13% to Rs 198 crore

Nippon Life Insurance Company, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Reliance Mutual Fund" renamed as Nippon India Mutual Fund - KAMLESH PEDNEKAR
1 min read

HDFC AMC Q4FY23 results: Net profit rises 10% YoY to Rs 376 crore

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
1 min read

IHCL inks 2nd Taj in Kerala's Kochi; brand clocks 100 hotels in India

taj hotels, IHCL hotels
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

semiconductors, chip
3 min read

Serum Institute to double its investment in Biocon's unit to $300 million

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (left) and Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
2 min read

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit drops 2.5% on sluggish exports

Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Cement maker Dalmia's Q4 profit more than doubles on low fuel costs

dalmia cement
2 min read

Infosys launches live operations platform in collaboration with ServiceNow

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon