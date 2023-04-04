close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Hyundai unveils Genesis GV80 Coupe concept car at exhibition in New York

South Korea's largest carmaker Hyundai Motor has unveiled the Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept at its exhibition hall Genesis House New York, the company said on Tuesday

IANS Seoul
Hyundai, EV, electric vechicles, cars, charging

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Korea's largest carmaker Hyundai Motor has unveiled the Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept at its exhibition hall Genesis House New York, the company said on Tuesday.

Inspired by the X Speedium Coupe Concept unveiled in New York last year, the GV80 Coupe Concept combines the practicality of a lifestyle-oriented SUV with the dynamism of a sports car, Hyundai said in a statement.

The four-passenger SUV serves as a statement of intent for the future, hinting toward more emotional and performance-oriented models under the Genesis brand, it said, reports Yonhap news agency.

"It emphasizes the duality of the Genesis brand by showcasing the antagonistic character that lives within the Athletic and Elegance parameters of Genesis' design philosophy," Hyundai Motor Group's Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke said in the statement.

The GV80 Coupe Concept's front fascia sports the double G-Matrix patterned crest grille surrounded by quad lights. Genesis' rear-wheel-drive platform provides the basis for the coupe concept's long hood and generous dash-to-axle proportions, it said.

The five-spoke forged aluminum wheels and the carbon fiber roof emphasize the vehicle's sporty character.

Also Read

Hyundai Motor India to increase vehicle prices from January 2023

Mercedes-Benz India sees accelerated growth in top-end car sales

Luxury cars: India's wealthy splurging on personalising wheels of fortune

Mercedes-Benz will launch 10 new vehicles in India in 2023: Santosh Iyer

Hyundai Motor Group to invest $13 bn in mobility software development

PhonePe launches shopping app for ONDC, marking e-commerce entry

Delhi HC awards Rs 10 lakh as damages to Google in trademark lawsuit

ONGC stepping up $7 billion drive to boost output in next 3-4 years

Suzuki Motorcycle India announces appointment of Kenichi Umeda as new MD

Downturn still nascent, it is time for caution, not expansion: Zoho founder

On the interior side, the three-spoke steering wheel emphasizes the sportiness of the coupe concept, while four bucket seats provide increased body support while cornering.

Hyundai's independent Genesis brand aims to complete its lineup with eight hydrogen and battery models by 2030, and aims to sell 400,000 units a year in global markets.

The Genesis lineup is composed of the GV80 and GV70 SUVs, as well as the G90, G80, electrified G80 and G70 sedans.

--IANS

na/

Topics : Hyundai Motors | Auto makers

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Gram Power to ramp up smart meter manufacturing capacity; expects growth

smart meter, power, electricity, IoT, technology
2 min read

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy, to seek buyer

Richard Branson
4 min read

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting FY23 sales cross Rs 10,000 crore

Wipro
2 min read

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Alto K10 get low rating in Global NCAP crash test

Maruti Suzuki India
3 min read

Hyundai unveils Genesis GV80 Coupe concept car at exhibition in New York

Hyundai, EV, electric vechicles, cars, charging
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group joint venture in talks for 1st offshore loan since Hindenburg

Adani
2 min read

Sebi to probe Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read
Premium

Indian dating apps swipe right for Bharat as relationship landscape changes

Tata Super app, Tata teleservices, Phone, Apps, Telecom
5 min read

RCap auction postponed to April 11 even as Torrent pursues litigation

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Edtech giant Byju's appoints GE and Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as CFO

Ajay Goel, byju
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon