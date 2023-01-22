JUST IN
Twitter plans to roll out zero ads subscription model, says Elon Musk
Signature Bank pulls back from crypto transactions below $100,000: Binance
Google may introduce 20 AI-powered tools, ChatGPT competitor in May
Google's research and development division 'Area 120' hit by layoffs
Musk admits he ignored investors while tweeting on Tesla 'going private'
Morgan Stanley cuts CEO Gorman's Pay 10% to $31.5 mn after turbulent 2022
Singapore's Zilingo to enter liquidation after crisis at fashion start-up
Owner Jeff Bezos makes a rare visit at Washington Post amid layoffs fears
Britishvolt: More evidence UK is losing race to capture growing EV market
China introduces IceBurial tech amid rising number of Covid deaths
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
China no longer comfortable with status quo on Taiwan: Antony Blinken
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Crypto firms go out of business as cryptocurrency collapse continues

Company officials blame the failure on the low liquidity of the crypto market caused by last November's collapse of FTX, and other abnormal developments in the industry in recent months

Topics
cryptocurrency | cryptocurrencies | crypto trading

ANI  Asia 

Cryptocurrency, Crypto market

US-based cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital became the latest company to file for bankruptcy protection after the collapse of crypto exchange operator FTX, NHK World reported.

The company, plus its subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with a US court on Thursday.

Company officials blame the failure on the low liquidity of the crypto market caused by last November's collapse of FTX, and other abnormal developments in the industry in recent months, NHK World reported.

According to the documents shown by the court, Genesis Global Capital has debt, between one to ten billion dollars and creditors numbering more than 100,000.

Crypto lender Blockfi also filed for bankruptcy protection in November.

Leading crypto exchange operator Coinbase halted its Japanese operations this month, citing the poor business environment, as per NHK World.

According to Al Jazeera, the company in a statement stated, "Genesis has taken strategic actions to achieve a global resolution to maximize value for all clients and stakeholders and strengthen its business for the future."

Genesis added that its subsidiaries involved in the derivatives, spot trading and custody businesses, as well as its brokerage arm Genesis Global Trading, were not included in the filing and would continue operations.

Earlier, in November, Genesis halted the customer withdrawals after the downfall of FTX and even negotiated with the creditors and tried to secure fresh capital since.

The crypto lender earlier this month laid off 30 per cent of its staff, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Genesis' owner DCG said in a statement that neither DCG nor its employees, including those sitting on the Genesis board, were involved in the decision to file for bankruptcy, reported Al Jazeera.

"Genesis has its own independent management team, legal counsel, and financial advisors, and appointed a special committee of independent directors, who are in charge of the Genesis Capital restructuring," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on cryptocurrency

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 13:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.