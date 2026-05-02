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Home / World News / Berkshire cash pile hits record $397 bn in Greg Abel's first quarter as CEO

Berkshire cash pile hits record $397 bn in Greg Abel's first quarter as CEO

After a slight decrease late last year, the firm's cash hoard jumped in the first quarter as it offloaded a net $8.1 billion of equity holdings in the period

Cutouts depicting Warren Buffet and Greg Abel during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska

Cutouts depicting Warren Buffet and Greg Abel during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photographer: Dan Brouillette/Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

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Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s cash pile jumped to its highest level ever, reaching $397 billion, in Greg Abel’s first quarter as chief executive officer. 
After a slight decrease late last year, the firm’s cash hoard jumped in the first quarter as it offloaded a net $8.1 billion of equity holdings in the period, the conglomerate said in a regulatory filing disclosing first-quarter results.  
 
Operating earnings totaled $11.35 billion, up nearly 18% from a year earlier, in the three months through March, the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate said in a statement Saturday.
 

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Topics : Berkshire Hathway greg abel Berkshire

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

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