Berkshire cash pile hits record $397 bn in Greg Abel's first quarter as CEO

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s cash pile jumped to its highest level ever, reaching $397 billion, in Greg Abel’s first quarter as chief executive officer.

After a slight decrease late last year, the firm’s cash hoard jumped in the first quarter as it offloaded a net $8.1 billion of equity holdings in the period, the conglomerate said in a regulatory filing disclosing first-quarter results.

Operating earnings totaled $11.35 billion, up nearly 18% from a year earlier, in the three months through March, the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate said in a statement Saturday.