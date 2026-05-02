Trump prefers not to strike Iran even as frustration over talks mounts

By Arsalan Shahla

US President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Iranian negotiations but stopped short of threatening to end the brittle ceasefire between the countries and order fresh airstrikes.

“They want to make a deal but I’m not satisfied with it,” Trump told reporters at the White House Friday. “We just had a conversation with Iran. Let’s see what happens. But I would say that I am not happy.”

Asked about the administration’s options, Trump said that “on a human basis, I prefer not” to restart hostilities in a war that erupted with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. Thousands of people have been killed across West Asia, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, and energy prices have soared because of the blockage of the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Later, speaking in Florida, Trump said “maybe we’re better off not making a deal at all,” without elaborating. “We can’t let this thing go on, you know, it’s going on too long,” he said.

Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran’s ready to continue diplomatic efforts if the Americans change their approach and avoid “excessive demands, threatening rhetoric, and provocative actions.”

The Islamic Republic’s military remains “fully vigilant,” Abbas Araghchi said.

The Strait of Hormuz — through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas normally flows — lies at the heart of the stalemate. Iran insists the US must end a naval blockade on its ports before Tehran’s leaders are willing to reopen the waterway.

The White House says the blockade is working by squeezing Iran’s economy and choking off its oil exports. It hopes to force Iran into concessions by continuing the naval operation.

Oil prices eased on Friday after touching wartime highs this week. Brent crude settled near $108 a barrel, taking its gain for the week to 2.7 per cent. US gasoline pump prices have surged and are now well above $4 a gallon.

Trump reiterated his claim that energy prices will fall quickly once the war is over, and that talks with Iran were stalling because of divisions among its leaders. Many Middle East analysts dispute the idea that infighting is to blame and say that while Iranian authorities may differ on tactics, they largely back taking a hard line against Washington.

“Discord is not the source of the current logjam in talks, as indicated by the Trump administration,” Eurasia Group analysts Cliff Kupchan and Gregory Brew said in a note this week. “Negotiations are proceeding slowly because Iran’s leadership seeks leverage and a better offer from the US.”