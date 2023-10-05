close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

Biden suggests he has path around Congress to get more aid to Ukraine

There is another means by which we may be able to find funding, but I'm not going to get into that right now, he said

Joe Biden

Aid for Ukraine has been a source of tension and uncertainty as several Republicans in the House have severe doubts or openly oppose additional funding to sustain the Ukrainian military (Photo: AP/PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 7:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Facing a likely roadblock from House Republicans on aid for Ukraine, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he's planning to give a major speech on the issue and suggested there may be another means to provide support for Kyiv if Congress continues to balk.
I'm going to be announcing very shortly a major speech I'm going to make on this issue and why it's critically important for the United States and our allies that we keep our commitment to Ukraine, Biden told reporters after giving unrelated remarks at the White House.
White House officials declined to say when Biden planned to give his speech. The president did not elaborate on the alternate method he was looking at to get additional military aid to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.
There is another means by which we may be able to find funding, but I'm not going to get into that right now, he said.
Aid for Ukraine has been a source of tension and uncertainty as several Republicans in the House have severe doubts or openly oppose additional funding to sustain the Ukrainian military.
The president said the resistance didn't worry him because there is broad bipartisan support.

Also Read

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

US President Joe Biden announces military aid package of $345 mn for Taiwan

Harris to be 1st woman to give commencement speech at US Military Academy

No deal has yet been reached, says Joe Biden after debt ceiling talks

Apple Inc considered switching to search engine DuckDuckGo from Google

Canada's allegations on India serious, need to be fully investigated: US

Pakistan's tax collection insufficient to meet financial needs: World Bank

General Motors locks in $6 billion credit line as strike costs rise

UK PM Sunak proposes raising legal age to buy cigarettes in England

Still, last week's deal to keep the government open through mid-November excluded the USD 13 billion in supplemental aid that the Biden administration sought last month, raising questions about just how long the US could continue to send money to Ukraine.
The agreement to temporarily keep the US government open came at a steep political price for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. At the instigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, and other conservatives, McCarthy on Tuesday became the first speaker to be ousted from his post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden US Congress Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict Financial aid

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHDFC Bank Home LoanLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon