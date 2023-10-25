Bill Gates used to fly economy even when he was worth $40 billion. Know why

The co-founder of Netflix, Marc Randolph took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday and shared an interesting story about Microsoft Founder Bill Gates , the ninth richest man in the world.

Randolph claimed that Gates used to fly economy class on an aircraft, even while he was worth $40 billion. He also highlighted that Gates could easily afford to travel in first class and further explained why the Microsoft founder chose not to do so.

"For many years, Bill Gates used to fly economy, not because he couldn't afford first class, but because he didn't consider it good value. It's five or six times more expensive, but only marginally better [and you all get to your destination at the same time]," said Randolph.

The Netflix co-founder then reasoned why he doesn't splurge his money on luxuries unnecessarily.

"In the same vein, I could afford a really nice car at this point, but I've never been a car guy, and I don't need a Lamborghini or a Maserati [which I can't even spell]. A Volvo station wagon does the job just fine, and I wouldn't value the difference. I don't need to drop $1000 on a bottle of wine at dinner either, since I know I'll get the same enjoyment from a $35 bottle," wrote Randolph.

In his concluding remark, Randolph talked about the use of wealth and time.

"So what is wealth good for, in the end? Besides providing security, it also gives flexibility. After all of the experiences I've had, the most important thing I've learned about money is that, once you have enough [by the previous definition], you can choose to have less of it in exchange for choosing how to spend your time. And spending your time doing something meaningful to you… that's worth way more than a Mazerati," explained the 65-year-old.

The post, which has amassed 3.9 million views and over 14,500 likes.

Commenting on the post, a user said, "Wealth for me is the opportunity to invest in founders and startups that I want to see win because they aspire to solve problems that I care about deeply." Replying to him, Randolph said that he could "relate to that".

"Money buys you time, freedom and flexibility, that is what really makes me feel 'rich'," said another person.

Another commented, "Perfectly stated."

On the other hand, another user commented, "Bill Gates only flew economy because Microsoft made everyone in the company fly economy, probably due to Gates trying to save a buck. And he bought a private jet in 1997."

"Flying economy despite affording better isn't a flex. Your legs deserve to not swell if you can afford it," wrote a second user.