IDF strikes Syria after rocket attack, conducts airstrike on gunmen

A day ago, the IDF said two rockets were launched from Syria at northern Israel, setting off alarms in the Golan Heights communities of Neot Golan, Bnei Yehuda and Givat Yoav

Israeli armored carriers, Israeli army

Israeli armored carriers (Photo: AP/PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 10:09 AM IST
The Israel Defence Forces on Wednesday said that it struck several Syrian military targets after rockets were fired from Syria toward Israeli communities in the Golan Heights.
The IDF said that fighter jets hit "military infrastructure" and mortar launching sites.
"In response to rocket launches from Syria toward Israel yesterday, IDF fighter jets struck military infrastructure and mortar launchers belonging to the Syrian Army," posted IDF on X.
A day ago, the IDF said two rockets were launched from Syria at northern Israel, setting off alarms in the Golan Heights communities of Neot Golan, Bnei Yehuda and Givat Yoav.
According to the IDF, both projectiles landed in open areas and it was responding with artillery shelling at the source of the fire in Syria.
A rocket warning alert sounded in Kissufim, a kibbutz east of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning and sirens were also heard overnight in two other kibbutzim in the area, The Times of Israel reported.
In another development from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, at least 3 people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike in Jenin, The Times of Israel quoted the Palestinian Authority's Wafa news agency as saying.
The military said that the strike targeted Palestinian gunmen who were shooting at Israeli soldiers and hurling explosives in the northern West Bank.
According to a military statement, the soldiers "identified hits" among the gunmen.
As the war rages, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will depart for Israel on Wednesday to show solidarity with the country and its people in the wake of the October 7 terror attacks and amid the ongoing war with the terrorist group Hamas, The Jerusalem Post reported.
The government spokespersons of both countries confirmed on Tuesday about their visit to Israel.
"The aim of the talks will be support for Israel, including coordination in the context of the European Council, which meets this week," the Czech spokesperson said in a text message.

The leaders will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, according to the spokespeople for both governments, The Jerusalem Post reported.
The Austrian government, in a statement, said Austrian Chancellor Nehammer will also meet the family members of Austrian-Israeli nationals, who are currently being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
"Hamas terror must end, and for this, we need unity among all sides to prevent a possible conflagration - we will all make our contribution to this," Nehammer said in the statement.
Earlier, other world leaders also paid a visit to Israel amid the ongoing war with Hamas, in a show of support and solidarity with the Israelis.
US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel last week and held discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing hostilities with Hamas.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also visited Israel and held talks with his counterpart, stating, "I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 10:09 AM IST

