Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Bird feathers, blood likely found in engines of South Korea's crashed jet

Bird feathers, blood likely found in engines of South Korea's crashed jet

About four minutes before the fatal crash, one of the pilots had reported a bird strike and declared an emergency before initiating a go-around and attempting to land on the opposite end of the runway

Plane Crash, South Korea Plane Crash, Muan Plane Crash

Investigators this month said feathers were found on one of the engines recovered from the crash scene (Photo: PTI)

Reuters Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 Investigators found bird feathers and blood in both engines of the Jeju Air jet that crashed in South Korea last month, killing 179 people, a person familiar with the probe told Reuters on Friday. 
The Boeing 737-800 plane, which departed from the Thai capital Bangkok for Muan county in southwestern South Korea, belly-landed and overshot the regional airport's runway, bursting into flames after hitting an embankment. 
Only two crew members at the tail end of the plane survived the worst aviation disaster on South Korean soil. 
About four minutes before the fatal crash, one of the pilots reported a bird strike and declared an emergency before initiating a go-around and attempting to land on the opposite end of the runway, according to South Korean authorities. 
 
Two minutes before the pilot declared the Mayday emergency call, air traffic control had urged caution due to "bird activity" in the area. 

Also Read

Seaplane

3 injured, 3 missing after seaplane crashes off Australian tourist island

Jeju Air

Jeju Air's problems mount after plane crash that killed 179 people

plane crash, small plane crash, aircraft crash

2 dead, 18 injured in small plane crash in Southern California, says police

Plane Crash, South Korea Plane Crash, Muan Plane Crash

South Korea police search Jeju Air, airport operator over fatal plane crash

plane crash

S Korean investigators extract black box data to find exact cause of crash

Investigators this month said feathers were found on one of the engines recovered from the crash scene, adding that video footage showed there was a bird strike on an engine. 
South Korea's transport ministry declined to comment on whether feathers and blood were found in both engines. 
The plane's two black boxes - key to finding out the cause of last month's crash on the jet - stopped recording about four minutes before the accident, posing a challenge to the ongoing investigation. 
Sim Jai-dong, a former transport ministry accident investigator, said on Sunday the missing data was surprising and suggested all power, including backup, may have been cut, which is rare. 
Bird strikes that impact both engines are also rare occurrences in aviation globally, though there have been successful cases of pilots landing the plane without fatalities in such situations including the "Miracle on the Hudson" river landing in the US in 2009 and a cornfield landing in Russia in 2019. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Boeing

Boeing resumes 777X test flights after grounding in Aug due to engine issue

China housing

New home prices in China flat for first time in 18 months after govt push

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Hostage deal sealed in Gaza conflict: Netanyahu confirms agreement

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk

South Korea's impeached Prez refuses questioning again as detention looms

David Lynch

Twin Peaks' maker David Lynch passes away at 78: tributes pour in

Topics : plane crash South Korea Thailand Airline sector Aviation sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentSaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon