Twin Peaks' maker David Lynch passes away at 78: tributes pour in

Twin Peaks' maker David Lynch passes away at 78: tributes pour in

American filmmaker David Lynch passed away from complications related to emphysema, a chronic lung condition he attributed to years of heavy smoking

David Lynch

David Lynch | Credit: X@DAVID_LYNCH

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Celebrated American filmmaker known for his surreal storytelling and hauntingly unique style, David Lynch has died at the age of 78. Lynch, whose works like "Mulholland Drive" and "Twin Peaks" explored the darker layers of human existence, passed away from complications related to emphysema, a chronic lung condition he attributed to years of heavy smoking.  
 
Lynch’s family announced his death through a statement on his official Facebook page, saying, “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’” The family also requested privacy during this time.   
 
 
David Lynch death: A trailblazer in cinema

Born in Montana in 1946, Lynch began his artistic journey as a painter before transitioning to filmmaking. His debut feature, "Eraserhead" (1977), a nightmarish exploration of fatherhood, marked his arrival as a groundbreaking voice in indie cinema. Over the years, he crafted films that challenged conventional storytelling, including "Blue Velvet" (1986), "Wild at Heart" (1990), and "Mulholland Drive" (2001). Each of these earned him critical acclaim and cemented his reputation as a cinematic auteur.   
 
Lynch’s foray into television with "Twin Peaks" in the 1990s was equally transformative. The series, with its eerie narrative of small-town secrets, set the stage for the modern era of prestige television. In 2017, he revisited the series with "Twin Peaks: The Return", receiving widespread praise for its innovative storytelling.  
 
Throughout his career, Lynch received four Oscar nominations, including three for Best Director. Though he never won a competitive Academy Award, he was honoured with an honorary Oscar in 2019 for his contributions to cinema.  
 
David Lynch death: Tributes from Hollywood
  
The film industry has responded to Lynch’s death with an outpouring of tributes. Director Steven Spielberg hailed him as “a singular, visionary dreamer who directed films that felt handmade.” Ron Howard described Lynch as a “fearless artist” whose bold experimentation left an indelible mark on cinema. Lynch’s legacy extends beyond filmmaking. He was a painter, musician, and sculptor, leaving behind a rich and varied body of work that will continue to inspire future generations. 
 
As his "Twin Peaks" collaborator Chrystabell wrote, “I join you in the depths of this grief… celebrating someone who is singular and irreplaceable.” 
   

Topics : Hollywood Cinema American media Oscars

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

