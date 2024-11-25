Business Standard
Home / World News / Blackstone to buy stakes in natgas producer EQT's pipelines for $3.5 bn

Blackstone to buy stakes in natgas producer EQT's pipelines for $3.5 bn

The sale could help the natgas producer reduce the debt pile it accumulated after the $14 billion purchase of pipeline operator Equitrans Midstream in July

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Natural gas producer EQT said on Monday Blackstone would buy non-controlling equity interests in some of its pipelines for $3.5 billion in cash.
 
The sale could help the natgas producer reduce the debt pile it accumulated after the $14 billion purchase of pipeline operator Equitrans Midstream in July. 
The Mountain Valley Pipeline, a 300-mile natural gas line running from West Virginia to Virginia, entered service in June after a years-long legal battle over its construction. 
EQT's stake in the entity that owns the pipeline is one of the prized assets within the portfolio being sold.
With the deal, Blackstone would own stakes in Mountain Valley Pipeline, EQT's transmission and storage assets and the Hammerhead pipeline. 
 
The transaction is expected to close in the current quarter.

Also Read

Blackstone Inc, Blackstone deal

Blackstone strikes $8 bn deal for sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs

Blackstone

Blackstone eyes 20% stake in Haldiram's snacks at $8 billion valuation

PremiumThe merger negotiations between US-based private equity major Blackstone-owned Quality Care India and Bangalore-based listed hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare have reached the final stage with Blackstone expected to hold a majority stake in the merg

Aster DM Healthcare-Quality Care India merger talks enter final lap

simplilearn

Simplilearn cuts Ebitda losses by 75% as FY24 revenue reaches Rs 773 crore

Blackstone

Blackstone targets two new European markets in global wealth push

Topics : Blackstone natural gas Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon