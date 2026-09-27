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Home / World News / Boeing identifies issue with 737 Max software that may prompt delays

Boeing identifies issue with 737 Max software that may prompt delays

The US Federal Aviation Administration separately said it was convening a review board to determine whether the glitch presents a flight-safety issue

Boeing, Boeing 737 Max

Instrumentation panels in the cockpit of a Boeing Co. 737 Max 10 aircraft | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 7:34 AM IST

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By Will Guisbond
 
Boeing Co. said it identified an issue with the 737 Max jet’s navigation system that could increase pilot workload during landing and may delay the arrival of its latest narrowbody models. 
 
“Last month, we informed all 737 operators about a software issue where pilots may not have access to automated flight guidance during a specific landing scenario,” Boeing said in a statement. “We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases.”
 
The US Federal Aviation Administration separately said it was convening a review board to determine whether the glitch presents a flight-safety issue. If it does, that could delay certification of Boeing’s new 737 Max 10 and complicate the entry into service of the recently approved Max 7. 
 
 
The software glitch can occur when a pilot needs to abort a landing attempt. The airplane’s autopilot is forced into a simpler level of automation for pitch control, which increases pilot workload compared to the standard mode used, the company said. 
 
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on the software glitch and its potential impact to Boeing’s certification schedule. 
 
A permanent fix for the issue was originally slated for 2028, though the planemaker said it is working to accelerate that. In the meantime, a bulletin is being developed for pilots at 737 Max operators. 
 

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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 7:34 AM IST