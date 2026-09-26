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Home / World News / EU, UK ministers seek stronger border controls, faster migrant returns

EU, UK ministers seek stronger border controls, faster migrant returns

EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner said protecting the bloc's borders was a central part of the reforms and that progress was being made

European Union, EU

European Union (Representative image from file)

AP Munich
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 9:49 PM IST

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European interior ministers held talks on Saturday to strengthen border controls, improve emergency response times and establish fast-track procedures for returning some migrants.

The gathering of 17 ministers from the European Union and Britain comes as the 27-member bloc works to strengthen migration controls following the implementation in June of a migration and asylum pact.

Asylum applications in Europe have fallen sharply in recent months, and fewer migrants have attempted to cross the Mediterranean, although their treacherous journeys have become deadlier than last year.

"There is a need for a new European migration crisis mechanism," said German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, alluding to some emergency situations of "waves of illegal border crossings." Citing an influx of migrants to the Spanish territory of Ceuta, which borders Morocco, caused divisions in Europe, Dobrindt called for new rules to identify border emergencies, a mechanism to respond to them and a system for fast-tracking some returns.

 

He also said he hoped the European border security and coast guard agency, known as Frontex, could be involved in the return process.

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EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner said protecting the bloc's borders was a central part of the reforms and that progress was being made.

"Illegal migration has dropped dramatically," said Brunner. "In the last two years, it has gone down by 55 per cent and in the last year once again it dropped by one-third.

"We as Europeans want to decide who can stay in Europe and those who cannot stay then have to leave. This is what all this is about.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : European Union Britain Migration

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First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 9:49 PM IST