Boeing's CEO David Calhoun got compensation worth $33 mn last year

Calhoun announced this month that he will step down at the end of the year as Boeing deals with multiple investigations into the quality and safety of its manufacturing

Boeing CEO David Calhoun received compensation valued at $33 million last year, nearly all of it in stock awards, but his stock payout for this year will be cut by nearly one-fourth because of the drop in Boeing's share price since the January blowout of a panel on one of its planes in midflight.
The company said Friday that after the accident on the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max, Calhoun declined a bonus for 2023 that was targeted at nearly $3 million.
Calhoun announced this month that he will step down at the end of the year as Boeing deals with multiple investigations into the quality and safety of its manufacturing.
The company said in a regulatory filing that Calhoun got a salary of $1.4 million last year and stock awards valued at $30.2 million. Including other items, his compensation totalled $32.8 million, up from $22.6 million in 2022.
Boeing stock has dropped since Jan 5, when a door-plug panel blew off an Alaska Airlines Max jetliner flying 16,000 (4,800 metres) feet above Oregon. The Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and Justice Department have launched separate investigations into the company.

