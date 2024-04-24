Boeing, Spirit agree on $425 mn deal to address supplier's issues

Spirit AeroSystems said Boeing would give it advance payments of $425 million and help it address issues like higher levels of inventory and lower cashflows after the US aviation regulator capped the planemaker's 737 MAX production.



The agreement announced by Spirit on Tuesday comes amid talks between the two for Boeing to buy the fuselage supplier, a former subsidiary, and as the planemaker tries to get control of a sprawling crisis sparked by a mid-air panel blowout in January.



Under the deal, Spirit will maintain a production rate that supports Boeing's contractual production demand.



Spirit, one of the industry's major manufacturers of large aircraft structures, has struggled with cash flow problems over the past few quarters and quality issues surrounding the fuselages it makes for Boeing's 737 narrowbody jets.



Spirit will also provide to Boeing specified financial information on a weekly basis.



The deal would also help navigate lower expected deliveries to Boeing due to the Federal Aviation Administration limiting previously planned increases in production rates and higher factory costs to maintain rate readiness and production quality.

