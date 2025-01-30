Business Standard

Boom Supersonic XB-1 breaks the sound barrier, set to redefine air travel

Boom Supersonic XB-1 breaks the sound barrier, set to redefine air travel

Boom Supersonic XB-1 demonstrator jet broke the sound barrier at Mach 1.122, reaching 35,290 ft in altitude during its historic test flight at Mojave Air & Space Port in California

Photo: Boom

Photo: Boom

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

American aerospace startup Boom Supersonic achieved a significant milestone by breaking the sound barrier with its XB-1 demonstrator aircraft. The test flight, conducted on Tuesday and broadcast live from Mojave Air & Space Port in California, marks a key advancement in commercial aviation.
 
The XB-1’s flight, which lasted for 34 minutes, is notable as the first civil supersonic jet made in the US to exceed the speed of sound. Chief test pilot Tristan ‘Geppetto’ Brandenburg flew the XB-1 to an altitude of 35,290 ft, reaching a speed of Mach 1.122, or roughly 750 mph, as reported by Boom in their press statement.
 
 
  The aircraft, which had its inaugural flight in March, is constructed primarily from lightweight carbon fiber. It incorporates an augmented reality vision system to assist with landing, as its long nose and steep approach angle can obstruct pilots’ visibility.

What is Mach speed?

 The term ‘Mach’ refers to the ratio of an object’s speed to the speed of sound. Mach 1 indicates travelling at the speed of sound, and in this flight, the XB-1 reached Mach 1.122, which is 0.122 times faster than the speed of sound.
 

Pvt sector achievements in supersonics  

While supersonic aircraft have historically been developed by government and military organisations, the XB-1’s flight marks a significant private-sector achievement, being the first privately funded aircraft to break the sound barrier over the continental US.
 
Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic, underscored the importance of this achievement: “XB-1’s supersonic flight demonstrates that the technology for passenger supersonic flight has arrived,” said Scholl.
 
This flight is a pivotal step in the development of Boom’s commercial supersonic aircraft, Overture.
 

From XB-1 to Overture

Building on the success of the XB-1, Boom Supersonic aims to adapt the technology for the Overture supersonic airliner. Overture will be capable of carrying 64 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7, nearly twice the speed of current subsonic airliners.  
 
In an official statement, Scholl said, “A small band of talented and dedicated engineers has accomplished what previously took governments and billions of dollars. Next, we are scaling up the technology on XB-1 for the Overture supersonic airliner. Our ultimate goal is to bring the benefits of supersonic flight to everyone.”
 

Future of supersonic travel

Boom Supersonic has finished constructing the Overture Superfactory in Greensboro, North Carolina, where it is expected to produce 66 Overture aircraft each year. The company has secured 130 orders and pre-orders from prominent airlines like American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines. 
The original sound barrier was broken on October 14, 1947, by Captain Chuck Yeager, who piloted the Bell X-1 rocket-powered aircraft, according to the US Air Force.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

