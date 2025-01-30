Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Blueleaf Energy to invest $400 mn in Jakson Green's India solar assets

Blueleaf Energy to invest $400 mn in Jakson Green's India solar assets

Investment will be made in three solar projects, which are expected to be commissioned in 2025-2026 and will be funded through a combination of debt and equity, the companies said

Solar industry, solar sector, China's solar industry

Blueleaf Energy and Jakson Green are also targeting setting up more than 5 GW of renewable capacity in India by 2030

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Renewable energy platform Blueleaf Energy, owned by a Macquarie Asset Management managed fund, will invest $400 million in 1 gigawatt (GW) of solar projects of India's Jakson Green in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, the companies said on Thursday.

The investment will be made in three solar projects, which are expected to be commissioned in 2025-2026 and will be funded through a combination of debt and equity, the companies said.

There is a growing interest in renewable energy assets in India as the country aims to increase its non-fossil fuel capacity to 500 GW by 2030 from about 162 GW at present and is still short of its much-publicised pledge to add 175 GW by 2022.

 

In December, Indian billionaire Sajjan Jindal led JSW Energy acquired renewable energy platform O2 Power's subsidiaries in a deal worth $1.47 billion.

Blueleaf Energy and Jakson Green are also targeting setting up more than 5 GW of renewable capacity in India by 2030, they said.

Singapore-headquartered Blueleaf Energy has more than 7 GW of solar, wind and storage projects in the development pipeline, while Jakson Green has more than 1 GW of renewable energy assets under development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

OpenAi

Delhi HC has jurisdiction in OpenAI copyright case: Court-appointed experts

Whirlpool

Whirlpool planning to reduce stake in India unit to about 20% in 2025

Byju's

Cash-strapped Byju's executive, biz partner found in contempt of US court

Tata power

Tata Power-DDL secures 17 convictions for power theft in last 9 months

Avendus Capital

Avendus to wind down its hedge funds business; vertical head to move out

Topics : Jakson group Green energy solar equipment solar power in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDeepSeekLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsUEFA Champions League
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon