Boxing Day 2023: History, importance, why do we celebrate, and wishes

Unlike the name recommends, Boxing Day doesn't have anything to do with gloves and a ring. Instead it is all about basking in the festivities of the Christmas season and sharing and focusing on the ones we love. The holiday season is here, and we are basking in the cheer, lights and celebrations of Christmas.

The birth anniversary of Jesus Christ is celebrated globally with a ton of pomp and greatness. The period between Christmas and New Year's is a time of ending festivities and celebrations. Boxing Day falls somewhere between Christmas and New Year day.

Boxing Day: History

The custom of wealthy families preparing boxes containing gifts and presents for the poor people is referred to as "Boxing Day." It spreads the seasonal happiness and Christmas satisfaction. It is accepted that during earlier times, the workers of the rich individuals needed to deal with Christmas to take care of the visitors and the festivities.

Consequently, as an approach to saying thank you for their service, the employers would get ready boxes with presents for the workers to bring back home on the following day after Christmas. Boxing Day got its name from that.

Importance of Boxing Day

Unlike other extraordinary days, Boxing Day doesn't have a particular date for celebrating it. It can fall on any day during Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Understanding the advantages of sharing and caring is made easier this Boxing Day. It assists us with spreading satisfaction and joy to the homes of others and appreciating everybody. Boxing Day likewise makes a feeling of community and understanding. When everyone is present, festivals are more joyful; We can share the joy and cheer on Boxing Day.

Happy Boxing day: Wishes

• Sending wishes for deals as sweet as candy canes and opportunities as boundless as the open road.

• May the spirit of giving extend beyond Boxing Day, filling your year with generosity and kindness.

• Happy Boxing Day! May this day bring you not only the joy of receiving but also the fulfilment of giving to others.

• May your Boxing Day be like a perfectly wrapped gift - full of surprises, smiles, and a touch of magic.

• Wishing you the strength to resist all (well, most) of the tempting sales and emerge victorious with your budget intact.

Happy Boxing day: Quotes

• "Boxing Day. The day when every man in England wakes up with two headaches: one from Christmas Day, and one from trying to explain to his wife why it took him three hours to assemble the flat-pack barbecue." - Dave Allen, Irish comedian

• “As we unwrap the gifts of this day, may we also unwrap the love, compassion, and goodwill that make the holiday season truly special”

• "May the spirit of Boxing Day inspire acts of kindness, gratitude, and a renewed sense of appreciation for the beauty of life."

• "There's something to be said for a quiet Boxing Day at home, by the fire, in slippers, just you and a good book." - J.K. Rowling, British author

• “On this Boxing Day, let us open our hearts to gratitude, embrace the spirit of generosity, and cherish the moments of togetherness”