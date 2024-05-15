Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bullying tariff hike shows some in US are losing their minds, says China

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled steep tariff increases on Chinese imports including electric vehicle (EV) batteries, computer chips and medical products

US China, US China flag

Biden said China would probably raise tariffs in retaliation, possibly on unrelated products, but said the move was unlikely to lead to international conflict. (Representational)

Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A US move to raise tariffs on Chinese goods is a sign of weakness, not of strength, and shows that some in the United States may be "losing their minds", China's foreign minister said on Wednesday, in unusually blunt comments.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled steep tariff increases on Chinese imports including electric vehicle (EV) batteries, computer chips and medical products, risking an election-year standoff with Beijing as he woos American voters who give his economic policies low marks.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
China immediately vowed retaliation.

"This is the most typical form of bullying in the world today! It shows that some people in the United States have reached the point of losing their minds in order to maintain their unipolar hegemony," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, according to a statement published by state broadcaster CCTV.

"The US's suppression of China does not prove that the US is strong, but rather exposes that the US has lost its self-confidence and is out of order," he said.
 
The US move, instead of hindering China's development, will inspire its 1.4 billion citizens to work harder, Wang said.
"At this critical moment of global economic recovery, the international community should warn the United States not to cause new trouble for the world," he said.
 
Biden said China would probably raise tariffs in retaliation, possibly on unrelated products, but said the move was unlikely to lead to international conflict.
Topics : China trade United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle I/O 2024LIC | SEBIIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon