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Home / World News / Burnham's rival Jones steps aside, clearing his route to 10 Downing

Burnham's rival Jones steps aside, clearing his route to 10 Downing

Darren Jones ruled out a Labour leadership bid, leaving Andy Burnham on course to succeed Keir Starmer as UK prime minister by mid-July

Andy Burnham

Burnham, the former mayor of Manchester, is now increasingly likely to be the only contender nominated to replace Starmer as Labour Party leader and, with no contest, could be installed as PM by mid-July

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 10:18 PM IST

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Andy Burnham is all but certain to become the UK’s next prime minister (PM) after Darren Jones, who had been talked up as a potential rival, said he would not launch his own leadership bid.  
Jones, a minister and ally of outgoing PM Keir Starmer, ruled himself out of the race in an interview with Sky News on Wednesday, saying he believed Burnham would become the next PM. 
Burnham, the former mayor of Manchester, is now increasingly likely to be the only contender nominated to replace Starmer as Labour Party leader and, with no contest, could be installed as PM by mid-July. 
 
Starmer announced his resignation on Monday after concluding, over the weekend, that he’d lost the support of cabinet colleagues and members of Parliament. Fellow international leaders praised Starmer for his work, including in support of Ukraine’s war against Russia, yet on the domestic front his administration had suffered from abysmal poll ratings and a series of embarrassing policy U-turns. 
He will face Prime Minister’s questions in the House of Commons early Wednesday afternoon, for the first time since confirming his departure from Downing Street.

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Topics : UK Prime Minister UK govt Leadership

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 10:18 PM IST

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