Nuclear site inspections possible only after final US-Iran deal: Iran

An Iranian diplomat rejected comments on Wednesday by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying nuclear site inspections would only be possible after a final US-Iran deal.

Kazem Gharibabadi, a deputy foreign minister, made the comment on X. He was reacting to remarks earlier in the day by Rafael Mariano Grossi in Japan.

"No meeting was held with Grossi in Switzerland, despite his request. Nor is there any plan for access to the facilities that were attacked or to nuclear material," Gharibabadi wrote.

"These issues will be reviewed and decided only within the framework of a final agreement and as a result of practical action by the other side to end all sanctions and other measures." He added: "You cannot advance the stir up and take over' policy with media hype.