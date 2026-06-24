Iranian President invites Modi to Khamenei funeral; PM unlikely to attend

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the funeral ceremonies of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The ceremonies will be held from July 5 to 9.

However, sources said the prime minister is scheduled to visit Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia from July 6 to 11 and will be unable to travel to Tehran.

Sources said the government will depute either a Union minister or India's ambassador to Tehran to represent the country at the funeral.

In 2024, then vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Tehran after the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

Khamenei's funeral ceremonies are scheduled to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6 and 7. The final ceremony will take place in the city of Mashhad on July 9.