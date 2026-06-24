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Home / World News / Iranian President invites Modi to Khamenei funeral; PM unlikely to attend

Iranian President invites Modi to Khamenei funeral; PM unlikely to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to miss the funeral ceremonies of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei due to a scheduled visit to Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia

Modi, Narendra Modi

Sources said the prime minister is scheduled to visit Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia from July 6 to 11 and will be unable to travel to Tehran (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the funeral ceremonies of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The ceremonies will be held from July 5 to 9.
 
However, sources said the prime minister is scheduled to visit Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia from July 6 to 11 and will be unable to travel to Tehran.
 
Sources said the government will depute either a Union minister or India's ambassador to Tehran to represent the country at the funeral.
 
In 2024, then vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Tehran after the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.
 
 
Khamenei's funeral ceremonies are scheduled to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6 and 7. The final ceremony will take place in the city of Mashhad on July 9.
 

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Topics : Narendra Modi Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

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