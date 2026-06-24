Iranian President invites Modi to Khamenei funeral; PM unlikely to attend
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to miss the funeral ceremonies of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei due to a scheduled visit to Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia
Archis Mohan New Delhi
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the funeral ceremonies of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The ceremonies will be held from July 5 to 9.
However, sources said the prime minister is scheduled to visit Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia from July 6 to 11 and will be unable to travel to Tehran.
Sources said the government will depute either a Union minister or India's ambassador to Tehran to represent the country at the funeral.
In 2024, then vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Tehran after the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.
Khamenei's funeral ceremonies are scheduled to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6 and 7. The final ceremony will take place in the city of Mashhad on July 9.
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Topics : Narendra Modi Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 9:15 PM IST