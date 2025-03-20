Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canada PM Mark Carney expected to call snap election for April 28

Canada PM Mark Carney expected to call snap election for April 28

Carney, a former two-time central banker with no previous political or election campaign experience, captured the Liberal leadership two weeks ago

The Prime Minister's office did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours. (Photo:PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is poised to call a snap federal election for April 28, the Globe and Mail reported on Thursday, citing sources. 
Carney was expected to make the announcement on Sunday, according to the report. 
Although the next election was not due until October 20, Carney is hoping to capitalize on a remarkable recovery by his Liberal party in the polls since January, when U.S. President Donald Trump began threatening Canada and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation. 
Carney, a former two-time central banker with no previous political or election campaign experience, captured the Liberal leadership two weeks ago by persuading party members he was the best person to take on Trump. 
 
The Prime Minister's office did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mark Carney Canada US-Canada

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

