Canada's employment continues to show upward trend, up by 0.2% in March

Canada's employment grew by 35,000, or 0.2 per cent, in March, following little change in February and strong growth in January and December, Statistics Canada said.

IANS Ottawa
Canada

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:09 AM IST
Employment has generally trended up since September 2022. Over that period, the number of people employed has increased by 383,000, or 1.9 per cent, the national statistical agency added on Thursday.

Employment gains in March were concentrated among private sector employees and there was little change in the number of public sector employees and self-employed workers, the agency said.

According to the agency, for the fourth consecutive month, the unemployment rate was five per cent in March, just above the record low of 4.9 per cent observed in June and July of 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

Total hours worked rose 0.4 per cent in March and were up 1.6 per cent on a year-over-year basis, the agency said.

Average hourly wages rose 5.3 per cent to 33.12 Canadian dollars ($24.5) on a year-over-year basis in March, compared with 5.4 per cent in February, Statistics Canada added.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

Topics : Canada | Employment

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 2:45 AM IST

