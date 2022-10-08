JUST IN
Business Standard

Canada confirms 1,411 monkeypox cases, 38 hospitalisations: PHAC

Canada has confirmed 1,411 cases of monkeypox, including 38 hospitalisations, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Topics
Canada | Monkeypox

IANS  |  Ottawa 

Monkeypox symptoms

Canada has confirmed 1,411 cases of monkeypox, including 38 hospitalisations, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Of the confirmed cases, 674 are from Ontario, 521 from Quebec, 167 from British Columbia, 41 from Alberta, three from Saskatchewan, two from the Yukon and one each from Nova Scotia, Manitoba and New Brunswick, the health agency added on Friday.

The rollout of second doses in Canada started this week. The second dose, only for people who do not have symptoms, can be administered 28 days after the first, Xinhua news agency reported.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse, according to experts.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 08:31 IST

