Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.34%)
65028.19 -224.15
Nifty (-0.46%)
19297.40 -89.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
44496.20 0.00
Heatmap

Chandrayaan-3 significant milestone for India, space exploration: Netanyahu

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of Chandrayaan-3 and said it "marks a significant milestone for India and global space exploration"

Benjamin Netanyahu

Representational image

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of Chandrayaan-3 and said it "marks a significant milestone for India and global space exploration".
"Had a fruitful conversation with PM @narendramodi, congratulating him on India's remarkable achievement of landing on the Moon's south pole. This marks a significant milestone for India and the global space exploration," Netanyahu wrote on 'X' formerly Twitter on Thursday.
"Honored to receive #RoshHashanah greetings on behalf of Israel. We look forward to deepening our bilateral cooperation, particularly in technology and AI," the Israeli PM wrote.
Chandryaan-3 on Wednesday successfully performed a soft landing on the moon.
ISRO tweeted: "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!"
As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India's spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISRO's long years of toil.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

PM Modi wraps up his South Africa visit for Brics summit; leaves for Greece

Donald Trump's mug shot made public after surrender at Atlanta jail

UK government to hold world's first summit on AI safety in November

Prez Xi stresses on improving India-China ties during meeting with PM Modi

Vladimir Putin probably approved Yevgeny Prigozhin's killing, say US, UK

This makes India the fourth country - after the US, China, and Russia - to have successfully landed on the moon's surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth's only natural satellite.
The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14.
PM Modi after concluding his two-nation visit today, will head straight to Bengaluru, Karnataka on a pre-scheduled visit. He will meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.
PM Modi hailed the Chandrayaan-3 mission creating history by achieving a soft landing on the lunar surface and said "India is now on the moon".
"When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India," he said.
"Humne dharti par sankalp kiya aur chand pe usse sakaar kiya...India is now on the moon," he added.
Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu India Israel ties israel

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon