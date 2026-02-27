Friday, February 27, 2026 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China advises its nationals in Israel to strengthen safety precautions

China advises its nationals in Israel to strengthen safety precautions

Earlier on Friday, China advised nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those in the country to evacuate as soon as possible, as tensions build between Tehran and Washington

Israel Flag, Israel

Representative image from file.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 8:00 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The Chinese embassy in Israel asked its citizens living in the country on Friday to strengthen their security precautions and emergency preparedness, citing "rising security risks in the Middle East."  Chinese nationals based in Israel should closely follow new developments and information released by Israeli authorities, the embassy said in a statement. Citizens should also refrain from travelling outside unless necessary, it added.
 
Earlier on Friday, China advised nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those in the country to evacuate as soon as possible, as tensions build between Tehran and Washington. 
 

More From This Section

Nepal curfew, Nepal Security, Nepal

Nepal to hold first election since Gen Z protests with three PM contenders

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Kabul, Kandahar hit as Pakistan declares 'open war' against Afghanistan

UK, Green Party, Hannah Spencer

UK's Green Party wins parliamentary by-election, seizes Labour stronghold

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Singapore's Thakral to manufacture drone components in India from May

Demolition of the East Wing of the White House, during construction on the new ballroom extension of the White House in Washington

Judge rejects request to block Trump WH from building $400 mn ballroom

Topics : China israel United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights Stocks to Watch TodayIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict