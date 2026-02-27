China advises its nationals in Israel to strengthen safety precautions

The Chinese embassy in Israel asked its citizens living in the country on Friday to strengthen their security precautions and emergency preparedness, citing "rising security risks in the Middle East." Chinese nationals based in Israel should closely follow new developments and information released by Israeli authorities, the embassy said in a statement. Citizens should also refrain from travelling outside unless necessary, it added.

Earlier on Friday, China advised nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those in the country to evacuate as soon as possible, as tensions build between Tehran and Washington.