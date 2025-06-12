Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China clears world's largest amphibious aircraft AG600 for production

China clears world's largest amphibious aircraft AG600 for production

The amphibious aircraft can carry 12 tonnes of water and fly 4,500 km, and is part of China's trio of large home-built planes aimed at reducing dependence on foreign aviation tech

China’s AG600 large amphibious aircraft

China’s AG600 large amphibious aircraft has also reportedly completed test flights on an airport with an elevation of 2,945 meters above the sea level. (Photo:X/@PDChina)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s domestically developed AG600, the world’s largest amphibious aircraft, has received approval for mass production. This marks a major step forward in the country’s aim to build a self-reliant and competitive aviation industry, the South China Morning Post reported.
 
On Wednesday, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) certified the AG600, confirming that its developer, the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (Avic), has a dependable production system in place. According to state broadcaster CCTV, this means Avic can now consistently manufacture aircraft that meet national safety standards.
 
Avic described the approval as a major breakthrough in advancing China’s civil aviation sector. The certification would help create a “more high-end and standardised” industry and “strengthened China’s ability to independently build a complete civil aviation ecosystem", CCTV reported.
 
 

A push for aviation independence

The AG600’s clearance comes at a time when China is focused on building its own aviation capabilities. The government has been working to reduce reliance on foreign technology, especially after the United States imposed export restrictions, including limits on jet engine supplies.
 
The AG600 joins two other large aircraft developed in China — the Y-20 military transport aircraft and the C919 passenger jet — which are already in service. All three are part of China’s larger strategy to grow a strong and independent aviation industry. 
China’s AG600 large amphibious aircraft (Photo: X/@XHNews)

Also Read

Pete Hegseth

'Beijing top US threat': China preparing for war, warns Pentagon chief

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

China, India's rise to power creating a certain new equilibrium: Jaishankar

US china trade war

China imposes 6-month cap on rare-earth export licences to US amid talks

PremiumRare earth metal, magnets, minerals

Rare earth, tariffs and geopolitics: Centre walks tightrope on trade deal

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) transits in formation with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Kirisame (DD 104) during bilateral training in South China Sea. Photo: Reuters

US-loaded ethane vessel heads to India after China export curbs

 

Designed for rescue and firefighting

China created the AG600 to support emergency rescue missions and natural disaster management. State media have reported that the aircraft was designed with firefighting and relief operations in mind.
 
The aircraft can carry up to 12 tonnes of water, with a maximum take-off weight of 60 tonnes. It has a flying range of up to 4,500 km, making it ideal for wide-area operations.
 
According to state news agency Xinhua, the AG600 project involved hundreds of companies and tens of thousands of components. This highlights China’s ability to manage large-scale, complex aviation programmes and coordinate extensive supply chains.
 
Xinhua also noted that the aircraft’s development has helped China create “replicable management experience and technical standards for future domestically developed aircraft”.
 

Production milestones and future plans

The AG600 moved into final assembly and batch production in July last year. In April this year, the aircraft received its type certificate from CAAC, confirming that its design meets the required airworthiness standards.
 
Looking ahead, Avic plans to expand the AG600 product line. It also aims to boost China’s aviation-based emergency response systems, Xinhua reported.

More From This Section

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

In UK, Yunus says no direct communication with British PM

Iran, Iran flag

Iran failing to comply with nuclear obligations, says UN watchdog

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israeli PM Netanyahu survives opposition bid to dissolve parliament

War, Israel-Gaza war

Hamas claims killing 12 fighters, Israeli group says they were aid staff

Centaur, fighter jet

AI takes over Gripen E fighter jet in dogfight trial against real pilot

Topics : China Aviation BS Web Reports aircraft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratWhy Stock Market Down TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon