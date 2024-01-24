Sensex (    %)
                        
China cuts reserve requirements for bank to help boost its slowing economy

The announcement by the People's Bank of China prompted a surge in share prices in Chinese markets, with Hong Kong's benchmark jumping 3.6%

China

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Bangkok
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's central bank said Wednesday it will cut the ratio of reserves banks must hold to help boost the slowing economy.
The announcement by the People's Bank of China prompted a surge in share prices in Chinese markets, with Hong Kong's benchmark jumping 3.6%.
Central bank Gov. Pan Gongsheng said the deposit reserve requirement would be cut by 0.5% as of Feb. 5. Pan said that would inject about 1 trillion yuan ($141 billion) into the economy.
He told reporters in Beijing that the central bank also soon plans to issue a policy on lending to property developers to help support the industry.

China China economy monetary policy China economic growth

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Budget 2024
