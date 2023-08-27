Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

China halves stamp duty on stock trades to boost struggling market

Along with the finance ministry move, CSRC is rolling out measures to shore up market confidence in investing in listed companies

China economy

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China halved the stamp duty on stock trading effective Monday in the latest attempt to boost the struggling market as a recovery sputters in the world's second-biggest economy.The finance ministry said in a brief statement on Sunday it was reducing the 0.1% duty on stock trades "in order to invigorate the capital market and boost investor confidence".

Reuters reported on Friday that the authorities were planning to cut the duty by up to half after a key share index fell to nine-month lows.

"Such a policy will likely give a short-term boost to the market but won't have much effect over the long run," Xie Chen, a fund manager at Shanghai Jianwen Investment Management Co, said before the announcement. "The rebound could last for just two to three days, or even shorter."

Along with the finance ministry move, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is rolling out measures to shore up market confidence in investing in listed companies.

The CSRC said on Sunday that China will slow the pace of initial public offerings (IPOs) and further regulate major shareholders' share reductions.

Meanwhile, stock exchanges in China have lowered their margin financing requirements, according to the CSRC's announcement.

China's leaders vowed late last month to reinvigorate the stock market - the world's second largest - which has been reeling as the post-pandemic recovery flags and a debt crisis in the property market deepens.

Beijing has taken a series of measures, including a smaller-than-expected cut in a key lending benchmark last week.

But investors are demanding a stronger policy response including massive government spending.In the latest sign of economic weakness, data on Sunday showed profits at China's industrial firms extended this year's slump to a seventh month, with weak demand squeezing companies.

Regulators including the Ministry of Finance, under the guidance of the State Council, submitted a draft proposal for the cut in the stamp duty to the cabinet this month, people with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.

Also Read

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

Mumbai: Property registration down 10%; stamp duty collection at 10-yr high

Delhi posts impressive growth in stamp duty collection in 2022-23

Mumbai's stamp duty revenue rises 14% in May despite higher interest rates

Microsoft to keep 'Call of Duty' on Sony PlayStation in a 10-year deal

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead in plane crash: Russia

Global inflation pressures could become harder to manage in future: Study

Sunak faces questions over wife Akshata's shares in FTA with India: Report

Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh: Over 60,000 cases recorded in August

Imran Khan grilled in missing cypher case, admits losing diplomatic cable

Topics : Stock Market China stock markets stamp duty

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon