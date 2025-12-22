Monday, December 22, 2025 | 10:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China to impose up to 42.7% provisional tariffs on EU dairy products

China to impose up to 42.7% provisional tariffs on EU dairy products

China had initiated other probes into European brandy and pork imports as countermeasures for the EU's tariffs on Chinese EVs. It had also urged the EU to scrap its EV tariffs

China-EU flags | Photo: Flickr

China-EU flags | Photo: Flickr

AP Hong Kong
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China will impose up to 42.7 per cent of provisional tariffs on dairy products, including milk and cheese imported from the European Union, its Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

The elevated duties, which take effect Tuesday, were based on preliminary results from an investigation opened by China's Commerce Ministry in August 2024 as tensions between Beijing and Brussels flared. Beijing reviewed subsidies provided by EU countries for their dairy and other farm products.

Beijing's probe was launched as part of tit-for-tat measures as the EU investigated Chinese subsidies on electric vehicles, and later imposed tariffs as high as 45.3 per cent on China-made EVs.

 

China had initiated other probes into European brandy and pork imports as countermeasures for the EU's tariffs on Chinese EVs. It had also urged the EU to scrap its EV tariffs.

The temporary duties on EU dairy imports will range from 21.9 per cent to 42.7 per cent, according to the Commerce Ministry, and will cover a basket of dairy products, including fresh and processed cheese, blue cheese, milk, and cream with a fat content exceeding 10 per cent by weight.

Also Read

Nvidia

Nvidia aims to begin H200 chip shipments to China by mid-February

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal resilient amid diplomatic row; sees NDA's win in civic polls

Visa Application

China to launch online visa application system in India from today

china, chinese people, china economy

Easy money defined Asia in 2025, but tightening curbs hint at harder times

tourism, travel, China economy

iShowSpeed marvels at China as tourism boom offers many perks for visitors

The ministry said preliminary findings from its investigation determined that subsidies provided by the EU and EU member states for their dairy products had damaged China's dairy industry.

Beijing's probe into EU dairy products covered subsidies given under the EU's Common Agricultural Policy and subsidies offered to farmers by EU countries, including Italy, Ireland and Finland, the Commerce Ministry said in August 2024.

China's relationship with the EU is fractious, with the Chinese trade surplus with the EU recently coming into the spotlight. The EU ran a significant trade deficit with China, at more than 300 billion euros ($352 billion) last year.

Last week, Beijing announced it was imposing up to 19.8 per cent tariffs on EU pork imports -- significantly lower than preliminary tariffs of up to 62.4 per cent.

It accused the EU of dumping pork and pig by-products in the country, selling them at low prices, which in turn harmed its domestic pork industry.

In July, Beijing also announced up to 34.9 per cent tariffs on brandy imported from the EU -- including cognac from France -- although several major brandy brands had received exemptions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pak, Pakistan Army chief, General Asim Munir

Pak's Asim Munir conferred with Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour

Boeing 737 max

Boeing plans to ramp up production of 737s to 47 planes a month

Stephen Miran, Trump's pick as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers

US Fed risks recession without more interest rate cuts, says Miran

Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison offers $40 bn guarantee for Paramount's Warner Bros bid

Bangladesh Protest

Who is Motaleb Sikdar? Bangladeshi leader shot at days after Hadi's death

Topics : China European Union tariffs dairy products

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon