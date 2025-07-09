Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Donald Trump's tariff 'blank check' must be curbed: Businesses to US court

Donald Trump's tariff 'blank check' must be curbed: Businesses to US court

A group of small businesses that won an order finding President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs illegal urged a federal appeals court to uphold that decision and block the trade levies

trump tariff, us, us appeal court, us court

The appeals court showdown comes as Trump’s aggressive tariffs continue to roil global markets. I Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Erik Larson  A group of small businesses that won an order finding President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs illegal urged a federal appeals court to uphold that decision and block the trade levies. 
The US Court of International Trade ruled on May 28 that Trump exceeded his authority by imposing broad tariffs, a power granted to Congress in the Constitution. That decision was temporarily put on hold by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which will hear arguments July 31 on whether to let it go into effect or extend the stay. The companies challenging the tariffs filed their brief in the Federal Circuit on Tuesday.
 
 
“The government’s claim of unbounded power to set, reset, rescind, and reapply tariffs of any amount against any product, based on a unilateral and unreviewable emergency declaration, runs contrary to the plain text” of the law, the businesses said in their brief.
 
The appeals court showdown comes as Trump’s aggressive tariffs continue to roil global markets. The hearing will take place a day before Trump’s newly announced August 1 deadline for tariffs go into effect, replacing his earlier July 9 date. He’s insisted there will be no further extensions. 
 
At issue is Trump’s interpretation of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, which says the president can “regulate” certain foreign transactions during times of crisis. The president claims that persistent US trade deficits amount to a national emergency, allowing him to evoke the IEEPA, but the companies contend that interpretation is overly broad.

Also Read

PremiumBrics 2025, Brics in Brazil, PM Modi

Making Brics count: Summit highlighted diminishing global relevance

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

US close to several trade deals, announcements expected in days: Bessent

SHIPS, TRADE, TARIFFS

US tariffs on European goods likely to disrupt world's largest trade ties

PremiumIndia US trade deal, interim trade agreement, tariff concessions, US reciprocal tariff, India US bilateral trade, Modi Trump trade pact, Vietnam US trade deal, India trade negotiations, India US tariff deadline, bilateral trade agreement

India-US interim trade deal nearly sealed after a week of intense talks

Stock market

Elara Capital predicts up to 10% upside in Nifty on easing US Dollar

“If such generic language authorized taxation, the president would have vast taxing powers that no president in US history has ever been understood to have,” the businesses said in their brief. “IEEPA is thus properly understood as a sanctions and embargo law, not a blank check for the president to rewrite tariff schedules.”
 
The companies, led by New York wine importer V.O.S. Selections Inc., also claim that the impact of the tariffs is so sweeping that the matter requires Congressional action under the “major questions” doctrine. Arguing that Trump’s tariffs will “reshape” the US economy, the companies say they will face much higher costs and lower sales, with some of them likely to end up in bankruptcy.
 
The administration filed its own brief in the appeals case last month, arguing that Congress had “delegated” tariff authority to the president to bolster his ability to manage foreign affairs. It further claimed that blocking the tariffs would disrupt US diplomacy and jeopardize highly sensitive trade negotiations with other nations.
 
But the companies said Tuesday that Trump’s back-and-forth threats on tariffs and the resulting uncertainty were evidence that he was misusing the emergency law.
 
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
 
If the appeals court ultimately rules against Trump’s tariffs, the Justice Department has said that it would ask the US Supreme Court to immediately intervene in the fight. 

More From This Section

Elon Musk nazi salute

Grok AI goes full Nazi-mode, sparks social media outrage with Hitler praise

virgin atlantic

Virgin Atlantic signs deal to use Musk's Starlink for fleet Wi-Fi

china, construction site, gig worker, heat wave

China's blistering heat leaves workers exposed as gig economy booms

BRICS Summit, BRICS

Brics isn't anti-American, but Donald Trump's threats could make it so

lens technology, Zhou Qunfei

Apple supplier Lens Technology to debut in Hong Kong after $607 mn float

Topics : tariffs US tariff hikes US President Trump United States US trade war Trade talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden VisaTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon