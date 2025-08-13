Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Over 18,000 lives saved through organ donation, but demand persists

Over 18,000 lives saved through organ donation, but demand persists

India achieved a record number of organ transplants in 2024, yet thousands remain on waiting lists. Doctors, authorities call for increased participation to help save lives on World organ donation Day

Photo: Shutterstock

India marked a record 18,900 organ transplants in 2024, but the demand still far exceeds supply. Photo: Shutterstock

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

World Organ Donation Day, marked annually on August 13, promotes awareness about organ donation’s life-saving potential, honours donors, and urges more people to pledge their organs. The 2025 theme, “Answering The Call,” highlights the role of professionals in donation and transplantation while inspiring greater public participation.
 
Organ failure remains a pressing health issue. “A single donor can save up to eight lives, offering renewed hope and dignity,” said Dr Naveen M Nayak, consultant – nephrology and renal transplantation, Apollo Hospitals Bangalore.
 

The numbers

 
Despite progress, a vast gap persists between demand and availability. United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) data shows over 106,000 people in need of life-saving transplants globally. In India, over 63,000 await kidney transplants and about 22,000 need liver transplants.
 
 
India performed over 18,900 transplants in 2024 — the highest ever — ranking third globally after the US and China, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said. This marks a sharp rise from fewer than 5,000 in 2013.
 
"Lakhs of people need a transplant every year, but only a small fraction actually get one. Awareness is slowly improving in cities, but in many places, people still don’t know much about it or have wrong ideas about the process. We need more public education and a stronger system to match donors with patients quickly," said Dr Sushanth Kulkarni, senior consultant urologist, Laparoscopic & Renal Transplant Surgeon at CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad.

NOTTO’s role in India

 
The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) coordinates organ donation and maintains the national registry. Its Aadhaar-linked online pledge portal, launched in 2023, has seen over 330,000 registrations.
 
Recent guidelines give priority to women patients and relatives of deceased donors in allocation, aiming to address disparities and encourage donations.
 

Common myths and misconceptions

 
According to Dr Nayak, several misconceptions still prevent people from registering as organ donors.
 
1. Age and medical conditions automatically disqualify you
 
"This is not true. For living donors, the usual age range is 18 to 65 years, but for deceased donors, the age limit can be extended. We’ve had small children donate organs to save lives, and elderly people with well-preserved organs can also be donors," he explains.
 
Only a few medical conditions, such as damage to a specific organ, may rule out donation of that organ, but other healthy organs can still be donated.
 
2. Doctors won’t try to save you if you’re a registered donor
 
"Doctors always try to save the patient’s life. Only when brain function is lost and brain death is declared can a person be considered for donation," says Dr Nayak.
 
3. Religious or cultural beliefs prohibit donation
 
Some people fear that donating an organ will affect them in the next life, or that their religion forbids it. "This is not a scientific belief, and no religion disqualifies a person from becoming a donor," he clarifies.
 
4. Having a donor card is enough
 
Merely signing up or carrying a donor card is not sufficient. "Your family should be aware of your wishes, because they make the final decision if you are declared brain-dead," he says.
 
5. Organ donation disfigures the body
 
"Living donation today uses laparoscopic surgery, and the body is not disfigured," Dr Nayak notes.
 
6. Only the wealthy can afford a transplant
 
This is a common misconception among people who need transplant. Many government hospitals, NGOs, and government schemes provide financial support for transplants, even for those from low-income backgrounds.
 
7. Transplants are only for kidneys and livers
 
While these are the most common, donations can also include the heart, lungs, cornea, hands, and more. "Many other transplants can improve a patient’s quality of life," Dr Nayak emphasizes.
 

Join the movement - become a donor

 
Experts urge citizens to register via the NOTTO website or hospital coordinators and, crucially, to inform their families.
 
Dr Nayak explains that registering as an organ donor is simple, "You can visit the NOTTO website and scan the QR code available there. Fill in your details, and you’ll receive an online donor card. Alternatively, you can also register through your hospital’s transplant coordinator."
 
"Anyone above 18 can register online through the NOTTO website or the state's organ donation portal and they will get a donor card. But the most important step is telling your family about your decision. In the end, their consent matters, so if they know your wishes, they can support it when the time comes," said Dr Kulkarni.  
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

