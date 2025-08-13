Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 03:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajiv Pratap Rudy wins BJP clash: What is Constitution Club, why it matters

Rajiv Pratap Rudy beat BJP rival Sanjeev Balyan in the Constitution Club polls; here is what the club is, why it matters and how this polls turned into a BJP vs BJP fight

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

The Constitution Club of India is a political club in New Delhi, inaugurated in 1965 for members of the Indian Constituent Assembly. It serves as a platform for current and former Members of Parliament (MPs) to interact and engage in social and cultural activities. Membership is exclusive, requiring MPs or ex-MPs to apply and be accepted. The club boasts facilities like event spaces, a spa, swimming pool, and restaurants, making it a key social hub for lawmakers.
 

Why is the Constitution Club election important?

• Election at the Constitution Club reflects the political influence and networking strength of India’s lawmakers
 
• The Secretary (Administration) role is crucial for managing the club and coordinating activities
• Political parties closely monitor the club’s election due to its significance
• Leaders from all major parties, including the Prime Minister, union ministers, and opposition figures, participate in the club’s election

• The club serves as a key platform for political discussions and alliance-building.
 

BJP vs BJP: 2025 Constitution Club election battle

In the latest election, held on August 12, an intense contest unfolded between two senior BJP leaders — Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Sanjeev Balyan — for the Secretary (Administration) position. Rudy, a veteran MP from Bihar and a five-term club head known for transforming the club’s infrastructure over 25 years, faced a strong challenge from Balyan, a former Union Minister from Uttar Pradesh backed by parts of the BJP leadership. 
Rajiv Pratap Rudy won by 100 votes, securing 391 votes to Balyan’s 291. 
The election exposed internal BJP rivalry — Rudy drew strong support from Rajput community members, while Balyan was backed by Jat leaders and rural MPs. The Opposition also supported Rudy, helping him secure victory. 
Elections in the Constitution Club are usually held for four main posts, along with 11 executive committee members. This time, voting took place for the secretary (administration) position. For the other posts, there was no contest as the opposing candidates withdrew. DMK MP P Wilson became secretary (treasurer), Congress MP Rajiv Shukla took charge as secretary (sports), and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva became secretary (culture).

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

