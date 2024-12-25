Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 02:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China revises its value-added tax, a big relief for small-scale taxpayers

China revises its value-added tax, a big relief for small-scale taxpayers

The draft law exempts tax on specific agricultural products, imported equipment for scientific research and teaching, certain goods for people with disability, and services by welfare institutions

People Bank of China building, PBOC building

Photo: Bloomberg

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China passed a value-added tax (VAT) law on Wednesday that consolidates previous regulations, including exemptions for specific items, into a single legal framework. The law was approved during a session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s national legislature, and is set to come into effect on January 1, 2026, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

What is China’s value-added tax?

According to China Briefing, VAT is one of the most important indirect taxes in China. Its legal basis relies on the Interim Regulation of VAT, which initially was issued by the State Council, China’s cabinet, and implementation guidelines released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the State Taxation Administration (STA).
 
 
In China, taxpayers are categorised into two: General taxpayers and small-scale taxpayers based on their annual taxable sales. Businesses with annual taxable sales exceeding RMB (renminbi) 5 million must be registered as general taxpayers.
 
The VAT is China’s largest tax category, contributing about 38 per cent of national tax revenue in 2023, official data shows, a Reuters report said.

 New tax exemptions under VAT

Although China’s latest report on VAT did not detail all provisions, the draft law exempts certain agricultural products, imported equipment for scientific research and teaching, certain goods for people with disabilities, and services offered by welfare institutions like nurseries and elderly care facilities. The government can also expand the list of tax-deductible items to support specific sectors or businesses.

Also Read

China Flag, China

How is China achieving record harvests despite reducing fertiliser use?

China Flag, China

China to optimise use of special bonds for economic recovery next year

china Flag, China

China's industrial output rises, weak consumption pressures economy

In what may be the last wave of grassroots refinery projects, the crude oil-refining capacity of state-run companies may go up by 500,000-600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in a little more than 10 years, according to industry executives and government of

Oil prices rise as China's policy easing stirs demand optimism

Stock market, Asian stock market

Markets Today: Vishal Mega, MobiKwik IPOs; US inflation data; Gold rates

 
Xinhua commented that with the VAT law now in place, 14 of China’s 18 tax categories have legal frameworks. This would cover the vast majority of the country’s tax revenue and reflect significant progress in statutory taxation principles.
 
The law was passed during a session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, which ended Wednesday. In recent months, China has introduced various tax measures, such as waiving VAT on homes sold at least two years after purchase to help its struggling property market. Besides, a VAT refund policy encouraging domestic and foreign research institutions to buy Chinese-made equipment has been extended through 2027.

Slowing economy, changes to VAT

China has changed the VAT rates several times in the last few years, with a reduction in the rate for manufacturers to 13 per cent in 2019. The slowing economy, however, has weighed on tax revenue. VAT revenue dropped 4.7 per cent year-on-year between January and November 2023 to 6.1 trillion yuan ($840 billion), although November showed a slight 1.36 per cent increase, indicating possible recovery.
 
“The rebound in VAT suggests improving economic activity, as sales and business operations pick up. This could signal a recovery in industrial profits, boosting overall economic momentum,” said Tommy Xie, head of Asia Macro Research at Singapore-based OCBC Bank.

More From This Section

Plane

Passenger plane with nearly 70 people onboard crashes in Kazakhstan

Nissan-Honda merger, Nissan, Honda

Honda, Nissan merger deal may be key in fight against China's BYD

Japan 4 day work week

South Korea becomes "super-aged" society, one in five now aged 65 or older

global stocks

Asian shares mostly lower, with most world markets closed for Christmas

Nippon Steel, Nippon, Steel industry

US Steel takeover plan has support in steelmaking areas: Nippon Steel Prez

Topics : China economic growth China economy China exports Chinese government Chinese stock market tax incentive BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon