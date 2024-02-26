Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China quietly scrubs ousted defense minister Li Shangfu from website

Picked for the defense minister job in early 2023, Li was ousted from his role without explanation in October. He was stripped of his state councilor title and membership in the government's CMC

Li shangfu

Li Shangfu (By Danial Hakim/ Wikimedia Commons)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News


China has removed Li Shangfu’s name from the Defense Ministry’s official website, the latest sign that the former defense minister who was unexpectedly removed from his post late last year is in trouble.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The list of top leaders in the Communist Party’s Central Military Commission no longer carries Li’s name, according to a check of the official website on Monday. Li was among those listed until at least Jan. 3, according to archived internet data. 

Picked for the defense minister job in early 2023, Li was ousted from his role without explanation in October. He was stripped of his state councilor title and membership in the government’s CMC. 

But in a move that underscored the parallel party/government structure in China, Li’s name remained for a period on the website showing members of the Communist Party’s Central Military Commission. There has not been any formal announcement of a probe into Li, or about his seat on the party’s CMC.

According to the Chinese Communist Party’s charter, the composition of the party’s CMC is decided by the Central Committee, which is due to meet for a third time since the party congress in 2022. That conclave normally takes place in October or November, but has so far been delayed without explanation. 

The move comes after President Xi Jinping launched a sweeping purge of the military establishment last year. US spies believe the decision was in response to the discovery of widespread corruption in the military, including in the Rocket Force, which manages the country’s expanding nuclear arsenal.

China’s former Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, who once led the Rocket Force, was missing from a list of retired cadres who received greetings from the top leadership ahead of the Lunar New Year this month, an unusual omission that also coincides with the military purge. 

China named Dong Jun, a navy veteran, as the new defense minister on Dec 29. 

Also Read

76th Army Day 2024: Army Day parade takes place in Lucknow, check updates

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

US-India partnership vital for stability in Indo-Pacific: US Army Chief

G20 Summit: Chinese delegations refuse to cooperate with security over bags

Army chief calls on Korea's Joint Chief of Staff General Kim Seung-yum

Alibaba discloses Chinese govt ownership in over 12 of its business units

Jack Ma-backed Ant outbids Citadel Securities for Credit Suisse's China op

Palestinian PM Shtayyeh submits resignation amid calls for reform

Will hit back if foreign assets seized: Russian Minister Siluanov

Jacob Rothschild, banker who turned away from dynasty, dies at 87


Li wasn’t the only top official to be abruptly purged in the past year. Foreign Minister Qin Gang, a former ambassador to the US, was removed from his post just seven months into the job, and hasn’t been seen in public since. 
Topics : China Defence minister Chinese army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon