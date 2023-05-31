close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

China's factory activity falls faster than expected on weak demand

China's economy is emerging from three years of pandemic lockdowns, but the recovery has been uneven with services spending outperforming activity in the factory, property and export-oriented sectors

Reuters Beijing
China

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 7:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China's factory activity contracted faster than expected in May on weakening demand, heaping pressure on policymakers to shore up a patchy economic recovery.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was 48.8 from 49.2 in April, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), its lowest in five months and below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction. The PMI also dashed forecasts for an increase to 49.4.

Non-manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in May, with the official services PMI falling to 54.5 from 56.4 in April, NBS data also showed.
China's economy is emerging from three years of pandemic lockdowns, but the recovery has been uneven with services spending outperforming activity in the factory, property and export-oriented sectors.

The PMIs and other economic indicators for April add to evidence that the rebound is losing steam.
Last month, imports contracted sharply, factory gate prices fell, property investment slumped, new bank loans tumbled sharply, industrial profits plunged and factory output and retail sales both missed forecasts.

Also Read

Asia's factory activity shrinks in Nov as China lockdown impact widens

Global factory activity shrank in November but price pressures ease

China's manufacturing activity expands at fastest pace since 2012

Oil prices rise as China factory gains boost demand outlook for fuel

With a 38% jump, India's M&A activity touched all-time high in 2022

Twitter now worth just 33% of Elon Musk's purchase price, says Fidelity

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's defence with Germany's Scholz

Pakistan a 'very high concern' area in food insecurity, says UN report

UN urges Russia, Ukraine to ban attacks at Zaporizhzhia power nuclear plant

Wildfire on Canada's Atlantic coast spurs evacuation of 16,000 people


Nomura, Barclays have both cut China's 2023 GDP growth forecasts as the recovery sputters.
To spur credit growth, the central bank in March cut banks' reserve requirement ratios.

Premier Li Qiang said this month more targeted measures were needed to boost demand while China's central bank said on May 15 it would provide "strong and stable" support for the real economy.
 
(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Topics : China economy Factory output

First Published: May 31 2023 | 7:44 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's defence with Germany's Scholz

Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy
1 min read

Pakistan a 'very high concern' area in food insecurity, says UN report

United Nations
3 min read

40 medical colleges lose recognition for non-compliance, 100 under lens

Medical college
2 min read

UN urges Russia, Ukraine to ban attacks at Zaporizhzhia power nuclear plant

United Nations
2 min read

Wildfire on Canada's Atlantic coast spurs evacuation of 16,000 people

fire, wildfire, climate change
2 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: United World Wrestling issues a strong statement on wrestlers protest

Wrestlers in Haridwar
2 min read

Ex-PM Imran Khan summoned in Lahore Corps Commander House attack case

Imran Khan
3 min read

Leading CEOs, experts raise risk of extinction from artificial intelligence

AI
2 min read

Sri Lanka to import 1 mn eggs daily from India to meet market demand

Egg
2 min read

Drones hit Moscow buildings, several downed on approach, says officials

drone
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon