JUST IN
South Korean prez calls Japan 'partner' in tackling economic challenges
Renjen, Subramaniam to be members of US President's Export Council
World Bank assures support to Sri Lanka's development reform programme
China says it's been open and transparent over origin of Covid-19
No evidence of fraud so far in weapons to Ukraine, says Pentagon IG
US President Biden faces dilemma in fight over large Alaska oil project
Amid weakening demand, Thailand's industrial output falls in January
Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 50.6% in February: Colombo CPI
US ban on Chinese apps including TikTok a sign of its insecurity: China
Indian-origin judge unanimously named US district court's associate justice
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
South Korean prez calls Japan 'partner' in tackling economic challenges
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Oil prices rise as China factory gains boost demand outlook for fuel

Brent crude oil for May was up 24 cents, 0.3%, to 83.69 a barrel at 0214 GMT. The April contract expired on Tuesday up $1.44, or 1.8%, at $83.89.

Topics
Oil price rise | China

Reuters 

Oil, Oil refinery
Photo: Bloomberg

By Erwin Seba

(Reuters) - Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday as reports of expanding manufacturing activity in China, the world's biggest crude importer, boosted the outlook for global fuel demand.

Brent crude oil for May was up 24 cents, 0.3%, to 83.69 a barrel at 0214 GMT. The April contract expired on Tuesday up $1.44, or 1.8%, at $83.89.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April rose 31 cents, or 0.3%, to $77.36 a barrel after gaining 1.8% in the previous session.

Oil prices continue to be supported by expectations for a strong rebound in demand in China, the world's second-largest crude consumer. Those expectations were further supported by data showing China's factory activity rose for the first time in seven months in February, according to the purchasing manager's index (PMI) published by Caixin/S&P Global on Wednesday.

Official government PMI data also published on Wednesday showed the fastest expansion in manufacturing since 2012 occurred in February.

However, the strong demand signal was offset by signs of rising crude stockpiles in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer and producer.

U.S. oil inventories rose by 6.2 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 24, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday. [API/S]

Still, gasoline inventories declined by 1.8 million barrels and distillate fuels, including diesel and jet fuel, dropped by 340,000 barrels, according to the API data.

Official U.S. government data on stockpiles is due later on Wednesday.

That data is forecast to show a 10th consecutive week of builds, with analysts in a Reuters poll expecting that a rise of nearly half a million barrels occurred last week.

Other signs of rising supply were seen from data on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In February, OPEC pumped 28.97 million barrels per day (bpd), a Reuters survey found, up by 150,000 bpd from January. Output is still down more than 700,000 bpd from September.

 

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Oil price rise

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 09:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.