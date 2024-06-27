Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China's finance elite face $400,000 pre-tax pay cap, bonus clawbacks

Several Chinese mutual fund managers proposed capping staff salaries at about 3 million yuan, people familiar with the matter said in April

China flag

At least 130 financial officials and executives were investigated or punished in 2023 alone, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official announcements. Image: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News


The era of big paychecks for Chinese financiers is fast coming to an end as some of the industry’s biggest companies impose strict new limits to comply with President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The nation’s largest financial conglomerates have asked senior staff to forgo deferred bonuses and in some cases return pay from previous years to comply with a pre-tax cap of 2.9 million yuan ($400,000), according to people familiar with the matter. 

China Merchants Group, China Everbright Group and Citic Group Corp. are among state entities that have conveyed the guidance to employees at some of their units in recent weeks, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. Some mutual fund managers are also being pressured to return non-compliant pay earned in previous years, the people said.

Vilified by Beijing as “hedonists” over their lavish lifestyles, top-earning finance workers including investment bankers and fund managers have been among the hardest hit by Xi’s push for a more equal distribution of wealth. The $66 trillion financial industry has fallen under tighter Communist Party control, with banks and brokerages slashing pay and other perks.

Several Chinese mutual fund managers proposed capping staff salaries at about 3 million yuan, people familiar with the matter said in April. It wasn’t clear how many financial entities will be subject to the the current guidance, the people added.

At Citic Securities Co., a unit of Citic Group, all senior executives on its management committee earned well over 3 million yuan last year, with Chairman Zhang Youjun making 5 million yuan, according to its annual report. The majority of their pay was from deferred bonuses. 

More From This Section

taylor swift eras tour

You Need to Calm Down: Why the Taylor Swift economy may not be real

Japan flag, Japan

Japanese authorities will take necessary actions on yen decline: Minister

SpaceX rocket, rocket launch

Musk's SpaceX tender offer said to value company at record $210 billion

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

TPG agrees to acquire majority stake in digital services firm Altimetrik

CEO of Nvidia Corp, Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Huang has billions at foundation where he logs 1-hour weeks


Representatives of Citic Group, Merchants Group and Everbright Group didn’t respond to requests for comment. 

The move comes as China recently started a new round of anti-graft inspections of some of its largest state lenders, the central bank and key regulators, the first broad probe since the one in 2021 that sent shock-waves through the industry.

At least 130 financial officials and executives were investigated or punished in 2023 alone, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official announcements.

Authorities have put an increasing focus on corruption among cadres and corporate executives, at a time when they are trying to stabilize the world’s second largest economy and prevent systemic financial risks. The proposed caps mark a drastic shift from the era where companies doled out big pay checks to lure top talent.

President Xi will convene senior officials from July 15 to 18 for a delayed conclave that’s expected to set long-term policy on a wide range of economic and political issues, the official Xinhua News Agency reported after the Politburo wrapped up a meeting on Thursday. That meeting emphasized the party’s leadership should be at the center of any reform, and called for the proper handling of relationships between economy and society, government and market, development and security.

China’s economy is struggling to regain momentum as confidence has cratered among domestic consumers and international investors. Banks have been urged to step up lending, but demand is weak for new credit. The real estate market is still in a deep slump and foreign investors have shunned the stock market.

Also Read

China exports

India imposes anti-dumping duties on three Chinese products

China flag

'Enormous damage': China probing two ex-defence ministers at the same time

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India expressed interest in co-production of Stryker combat vehicle: US

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Reforms in armed forces necessary to maintain supremacy during wars: Murmu

Mutual funds, equity mutual funds

Mega deals in India, IPOs in Hong Kong to make Asia an equity deals hotspot

Topics : China Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon