Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / China's July fuel oil imports fall for third straight month: Customs data

China's July fuel oil imports fall for third straight month: Customs data

The import volumes included purchases under ordinary trade, which are subject to import duty and consumption tax, as well as imports into bonded storage

Oil, gas, fuel, crude oil

The exports are measured mostly by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying international routes.

Reuters SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's fuel oil imports fell for a third consecutive month in July, customs data showed on Tuesday.
 
July imports totalled 1.38 million metric tonnes (about 282,000 barrels per day), 8% lower than in June and 9% down from a year earlier, according to General Administration of Customs data.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Relatively strong cracks for high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) continued to cap buying interest from Chinese refiners, industry sources say.
 
Prompt-month cracks for 380-cst HSFO climbed to a two-month high at the end of July, based on data from LSEG.
 
The import volumes included purchases under ordinary trade, which are subject to import duty and consumption tax, as well as imports into bonded storage.
 
Meanwhile, fuel oil export volumes for bunkering totalled 1.66 million tonnes in July, up 5% from June and 8% higher than in the corresponding month last year.
 

More From This Section

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Israeli military retrieves bodies of six hostages from Khan Younis in Gaza

King Charles coins

New coins featuring King Charles III with British bees go into circulation

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian merger clears regulatory hurdle with US DOJ

Bank of Japan

BOJ highlights rising wage pressure from structural changes in job market

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka sets expenditure limits for prez election campaign for first time

The trend was largely in line with improved bunker demand at key hubs such as Singapore and Fujairah in July.
 
The exports are measured mostly by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying international routes.
 
The tables below show China's fuel oil exports and imports in metric tonnes. The exports section largely captures China's low sulphur oil bunkering sales along its coast.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

China Taiwan

Taiwan launches live-fire missile drills as China ramps up military threats

China, Chinese people, China ageing population

China plans to increase $406 bn social security fund to aid ageing society

Chinese nuclear reactors

China approves 11 nuclear reactors worth $31 billion across five sites

china Flag, China

China leaves key lending benchmarks unchanged, in line with expectations

China-Vietnam

China, Vietnam sign 14 deals from rail to crocodiles after leaders meet

Topics : China Oil imports China economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon