Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian merger clears regulatory hurdle with US DOJ

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian merger clears regulatory hurdle with US DOJ

This is a significant milestone in the process to join our airlines, the company said

Alaska Airlines

The merger will vastly expand the number of destinations throughout North America for Hawaiâ's residents. Image: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alaska Airlines said on Monday its proposed merger with Hawaiian Airlines has cleared a regulatory obstacle with the US Department of Justice, just days after the airline agreed to extend a review period of the $1.9 billion deal.
 
"The time period for the US Department of Justice to complete its regulatory investigation of the proposed combination of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines under the HSR Act has expired," the airline said in a statement on its website.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"This is a significant milestone in the process to join our airlines," the company said, adding that it is now awaiting next steps with the US Department of Transportation (DOT).
 
Alaska Airlines, which had announced the merger last year, agreed last week to extend the review period of its proposed acquisition of Hawaiian Holdings with the DOJ.
 
"Today, the proposed merger of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines cleared an important milestone. The regulatory review period for the US Department of Justice has ended," Hawaii's governor Josh Green said.
 
"The merger will vastly expand the number of destinations throughout North America for Hawaiâ's residents that can be reached nonstop or one-stop from the islands, and HawaiianMiles members will retain the value of their miles while gaining access to more destinations around the world." Mergers and acquisitions in the aviation industry have faced tough scrutiny from regulators.

Earlier this year, a federal judge blocked JetBlue Airways' planned $3.8 billion acquisition of ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Spicejet

SpiceJet's domestic market share falls to 3.1% in July, shows DGCA data

indigo

IndiGo's median salary increase drops to 4.42% in 2023-24: Annual reports

Premiumindigo airlines, indigo

Central Asia gives India's largest budget carrier IndiGo its wings

Boeing

Boeing partners AI Engineering Services to support Navy's P-8I fleet

A recent surge in GPS ‘spoofing’, a form of digital attack which can send commercial airliners off course, has entered an intriguing new dimension, according to cybersecurity researchers: The ability to hack time.

Attack on aviation: GPS spoofers 'hack time' on commercial airlines

Topics : airlines airline companies Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon