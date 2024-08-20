Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / China plans to increase $406 bn social security fund to aid ageing society

China plans to increase $406 bn social security fund to aid ageing society

Fund, which was established in 2000, is 'strategic reserve fund for social security needs during the peak period of population aging and the ballast of my country's social security system,' Ding said

China, Chinese people, China ageing population

One in every two people aged over 65 in the Asia-Pacific region will live in China by 2040: Euromonitor || Image: Wikimedia commons

Reuters HONG KONG
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China will beef up its 2.88 trillion yuan ($406 billion) social security fund, making it "bigger and stronger" to help support its rapidly ageing population as the number of new births and younger workforce to support its seniors shrinks.
 
The National Social Security Fund will "effectively" respond to population ageing and "improve the policy mechanism for the development of the elderly care industry," the fund's party secretary Ding Xuedong said in comments made in Communist Party newspaper, the Study Times on Monday.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Over the next decade, roughly 300 million Chinese will retire - almost the equivalent of the entire US population.
 
One in every two people aged over 65 in the Asia-Pacific region will live in China by 2040, Euromonitor estimates.
 
The fund, which was established in 2000, is a "strategic reserve fund for social security needs during the peak period of population aging and the ballast of my country's social security system," Ding said.
 
China has already entered a moderate aging stage, Ding said, adding that severe aging in the coming decade means the "urgency and difficulty of expanding and strengthening the strategic reserve fund are unprecedented."
 

More From This Section

Oil and gas exploration

US oil, gas M&A activity rose 57% in 2023 as industry consolidated: Report

British luxury yacht sinks in Sicily storm

UK tycoon Mike Lynch missing: How a luxury yacht sank in freak Sicily storm

Flood, Assam Flood

19 dead, 11 injured in Balochistan as heavy monsoon rainfall causes havoc

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Biden passes baton to Harris, says she will be 'historic president'

Democrats, Biden, Harris, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Joe Biden gives Harris an enthusiastic endorsement, gets rousing ovation

The state-run Chinese Academy of Sciences sees China's pension system running out of money by 2035.
 
Ding said the fund will improve and expand the scale of pension fund investments, "actively disclose important financial information to the public" and carry out investments in an "open and transparent manner."
 
The disclosures aim to stabilise people's expectations of old age care, he said.
 
The fund will increase investment in the domestic capital market, "increasing long term equity investments in strategic and basic areas related to the national economy and people's livelihoods."
 
Investments will be increased in scientific and technological innovation and new quality productivity, key priorities for the government, Ding said.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chinese nuclear reactors

China approves 11 nuclear reactors worth $31 billion across five sites

china Flag, China

China leaves key lending benchmarks unchanged, in line with expectations

China-Vietnam

China, Vietnam sign 14 deals from rail to crocodiles after leaders meet

Southern Online Bio Technologies' biodiesel facility

China's biodiesel producers seek new outlets for export as EU tariffs bite

Naval vessels from South Korea, the US and Japan navies (Photo: Reuters)

Chinese, Philippine ships collide in disputed water, both sides trade blame

Topics : China China economy population ageing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon