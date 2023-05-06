close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

China's non-manufacturing sector continues to maintain expansion in April

The index of new orders in the air transport industry rose for three consecutive months and remained above 70 per cent

ANI Asia
manufacturing

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China's composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) in April stood at 54.4, which continued to maintain expansion, indicating that enterprise production and business activities continue to recover and develop, quoting the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Global Times reported.

In April, the non-manufacturing business activity index was 56. Although the figure dropped 1.8 percentage points from March, it was still above the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction, indicating that the non-manufacturing sector maintained high-level growth, according to Global Times.

The demand of face-to-face service industries saw a spike, driven by holiday consumption from the Spring Festival holidays in January, the Qingming Festival holidays in early April and the ongoing May Day holidays, NBS noted.

The transportation sector has remained active due to tourism demand. The index of new orders in the air transport industry rose for three consecutive months and remained above 70 per cent. The index for new orders in the rail transportation sector remained above 63 per cent for the second consecutive month, the NBS said on Sunday.

According to Global Times, the catering, accommodation and recreation-related activities that directly reflect holiday consumption demand showed sustained momentum in both supply and demand. The business activity index and the new order index of the above industries all increased compared with March, and both remained at a high level of more than 55 per cent.

Also Read

Asia's factory activity contracts despite China easing Covid curbs

Dec manufacturing PMI at 26-month high of 57.8 as production picks up

Dec services PMI at a 6-month high, thanks to stronger inflow of new biz

India's December manufacturing PMI expands to 57.8; highest in over 2 yrs

India's services PMI rises for 20th consecutive month but lower than Feb

Freezing of Russian Cen bank assets a turning point for dollar's dominance

Sunak faced devastating losses of over 1,000 Tory seats in local elections

Chinese fresh graduates angry over growing unemployment in country

IMF negates cash-strapped Pakistan govt's claim of meeting loan conditions

King Charles III's coronation: Here are the 5 things to look out for

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China manufacturing Manufacturing sector

First Published: May 06 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

China's non-manufacturing sector continues to maintain expansion in April

manufacturing
2 min read

To probe audio recording's credibility: Bommai on Kharge assassination plot

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM
1 min read

JSW Energy, SECI sign agreement for 300 MW wind power projects

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for users with Workspace accounts

Google
2 min read

Global health need structural changes else we'll be doomed again: Expert

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
1 min read

Here's how AI is once again putting tech companies in the hiring mood

artificial intelligence, AI
4 min read

Charles III to finally get his crown as world tunes in to coronation

King Charles III
6 min read

King Charles' coronation: Will the tradition benefit or burden UK economy?

King Charles III coronation
2 min read

Weekend Bites: Corporate Samurai keels over, and big deal that's Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2023
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon