Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China's pressure on Japan follows familiar tactics, could last for a while

China's pressure on Japan follows familiar tactics, could last for a while

China's government is turning to a well-used playbook to express its displeasure with Japan for refusing to retract a statement by its new prime minister on the hot-button issue of Taiwan

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has sparked a diplomatic storm with China after remarks suggesting Japan could defend Taiwan.

Japan is trying to keep the feud from escalating but has shown no sign of backing down

AP Beijing
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Just days after China issued an advisory against travelling to Japan, the cancellations started.

About 3,000 Chinese visit Rie Takeda's tearoom in an alley in Tokyo's historic Asakusa district every year. Some 200 have already cancelled bookings for her tea ceremony class, as far ahead as January.

"I just hope the Chinese tourists return by Chinese New Year," she said, referring to the major holiday period in February. Past experience suggests it may take longer than that.

China's government is turning to a well-used playbook to express its displeasure with Japan for refusing to retract a statement by its new prime minister on the hot-button issue of Taiwan.

 

As with its tariffs on Australian wines in 2020, and restrictions on Philippine banana imports in 2012, Beijing is using its economic clout to pressure Tokyo while also hurling a torrent of invective at its government. The only question is how far China will go and how long the measures will last.

Also Read

Aeroplanes

China asks airlines to extend Japan flight cuts until March 2026

Taiwan

Taiwan rallies behind Japan in 'sushi diplomacy' amid rising China pressure

maths scholars

How China turned an old cement plant into a global home for mathematicians

china Flag, China

Japan 'crossed red line' with Taiwan military intervention remarks: China

Wang Yi, Wang, Chinese Foreign Minister

Japan presses ahead with missile deployment near Taiwan amid China tensions

"China's countermeasures are all kept secret and will be rolled out one by one," said Liu Jiangyong, an international relations professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing. "Everything is possible, because this involves the core of the nation's core interests."  Disputes can drag on for more than a year  China was angered by a statement of Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi earlier this month that its military could get involved if China were to take action against Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing says must come under its rule.

Japan is trying to keep the feud from escalating but has shown no sign of backing down. That dovetails with how some other governments have reacted to China's pressure: Stick to their positions and endure the pain, allowing the disputes to fester for a year or more.

"The diplomatic challenge for both sides is that they have their own domestic audiences and so they don't want to be perceived as backing down," said Sheila A Smith, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and author of "Intimate Rivals," a book on Japan-China relations.

With several countries, the disputes persisted until a political change brought in a new leader unencumbered by the baggage of past statements.

Australia's trade with China has gradually returned to normal since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's election in 2022 the last step was the reopening of the lobster market. Canada is the latest country to start repairing relations under the new prime minister, Mark Carney.

The travel advisory starts to bite  It's not the first time Japan has faced China's economic wrath. In 2012, protesters attacked Japanese businesses in China and boycotted their goods after a dispute erupted over a group of uninhabited islands that both countries claim. Group tours to Japan were cancelled.

Based on what happened then, when Chinese visitors fell by one-fourth, Nomura Research Institute economist Takahide Kiuchi has estimated the current travel advisory could cost Japan 1.8 trillion yen (USD 11.5 billion), knocking 0.3 percentage points off its already low annual economic growth.

Many group tours have been cancelled again, hitting businesses that rely on them. Gamagori Hotel in central Japan's Aichi prefecture said it had lost more than 2,000 guests. Nichu Syomu, a Japan-based tour company focusing on Chinese tourists, said 300 bookings have been cancelled, describing the loss as comparable to 2012.

China had been on track this year to displace South Korea and return to its pre-pandemic position as the top source of tourists to Japan. More than 8 million Chinese visited in the first 10 months of this year, or 23 per cent of the total, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

"It's a shame," Nichu Syomu tour operator Nana Enomoto said, noting Chinese tourism was just recovering.

Some Chinese tourists cancel. Others don't  Kyren Zhu, who had never been to Japan, agonised over the decision. Her parents warned her against going. In the end, the accountant cancelled a trip with a friend to see the fall foliage. Her friend went ahead and told her nothing unusual had happened.

"If I'd known, I probably would have just gone," she said. "But it's hard to say. The situation is really beyond our control."  Beijing resident Livia Du, who opened a ski lodge last year in northern Japan, received two cancellations but they were quickly filled by other Chinese.

One customer told her that since China had taken a clear stance, he had to align with it. Another works at a government-owned company and said that staff had been instructed not to visit Japan in the near term.

Guests appear to be in wait-and-see mode, said Du, who quit her job and invested more than 2 million yuan (USD 280,000) with her husband to build the lodge in Hokkaido. She was worried the situation could get worse.

China warns it may take further steps  The pressure appeared to extend into other sectors last week. The Chinese release of two Japanese movies was suddenly postponed the comedy "Cells at Work!" and the animated feature "Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Hot! The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers."  A comedy festival in Shanghai cancelled shows by a Japanese entertainment company, while a book publishing editor said her boss had told her to suspend a project to import a Japanese comic book.

The prospects for seafood exports to China remained unclear, even after Tokyo denied news reports that Beijing had said it was reversing its decision to end a 2-year-old ban on Japanese seafood.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 strikes Afghanistan; no casualties reported

hp

HP planning to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees by FY28, boosts AI efforts

Steel, steel coils, steel plant

Thyssenkrupp steel workers seek job security amid possible Jindal takeover

Kash Patel, FBI director

'Patel doing a great job': Trump denies plans to remove FBI director

The United Nations headquarters in New York

UN begins search for next secretary general as Guterres' term nears end

Topics : China Japan Taiwan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon