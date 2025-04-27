Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 07:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China's Q1 industrial profits return to growth amid US tariff woes

China's Q1 industrial profits return to growth amid US tariff woes

Cumulative profits of China's industrial firms rose 0.8 per cent to 1.5 trillion yuan ($205.86 billion) in the first quarter from a year earlier

china Flag, China

China reported stronger-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter as government stimulus boosted consumption. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China's industrial profits returned to growth in the first quarter, official data showed on Sunday, but are likely to come under further pressure amid a trade war with the United States. 
With Washington's aggressive tariffs threatening to hit China's crucial export engine hit and no time frame yet for any bilateral trade talks, economists and investors are waiting for the Chinese government to roll out more support measures to cushion the blow to the world's second-largest economy. 
Cumulative profits of China's industrial firms rose 0.8 per cent to 1.5 trillion yuan ($205.86 billion) in the first quarter from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed, reversing a 0.3 per cent decline in the first two months. 
 
In March alone, profits rose 2.6 per cent on-year. 

Also Read

china Flag, China

China's Q1 economic growth beats expectations, but US tariffs pose risk

Leading e-commerce firms Flipkart and Amazon will start their annual flagship sale events from September 27, with 24-hour early access for their Prime, VIP and Flipkart Plus members, the two companies said on Monday.

China's e-com giant JD-com to invest $27 bn to help exporters go domestic

China EU flags

EU, China start talks on lifting EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

china Flag, China

China's manufacturing at 12-month high on strong orders, PMI rises to 50.5

China's President Xi Jinping

China plans for global CEOs to meet President Xi in Beijing next week

China reported stronger-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter as government stimulus boosted consumption and supported investment, but deflationary pressures persisted, ripping into corporate profits and workers' incomes as enterprises tried to navigate rising trade disruptions. 
Beijing has made increasingly louder calls on exporters to find local buyers as an alternative to the US market, now effectively frozen after Washington hiked tariffs on Chinese goods by 145 per cent, but many export-reliant factories have decried weak domestic demand, price wars, low profits and payment delays in the Chinese market. 
The ruling Communist Party's Politburo on Friday pledged to support firms and workers most affected by the impact of US tariffs, also saying new monetary tools and policy financing instruments will be set up to boost innovation, consumption and foreign trade. 
Profits at state-owned firms dipped 1.4 per cent in the first quarter. Private-sector companies saw a 0.3 per cent fall, but foreign firms recorded a 2.8 per cent gain, according to a breakdown of the NBS data. 
Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan from their main operations.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US economy, trade, global trade

US economy showed signs of weakness even before trade tensions escalated

US ships, Panama canal, Panama

Trump demands free passage for US ships through Panama, Suez canals

arrest

New Mexico ex-judge held for evidence tampering in Venezuelan gang probe

Iran, Iran flag

At least 14 killed, 750 injured in explosion at Iran's Bandar Abbas port

Donald Trump, Trump

Day after saying deal was near, Trump doubts Putin wants to end Ukraine war

Topics : China economic growth China economy Trump tariffs US China trade war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon